The Flip Coach, Ryan, is unlike any other mentor in the world of real estate investing. He is not only a successful businessman and Realtor- but also a genuinely passionate individual who cares about the industry and the people in it. His dedication to building excellent mentoring programs manifests itself in the successes of those he coaches, and his Flip Coach program is truly remarkable.

About Ryan Kuhlman

Before we get into the nitty gritty of his mentoring program and what makes it the best in Florida, let's learn a little more about Ryan Kuhlman.

Ryan has over 20 years of foreclosure experience- working predominantly in the South Florida market- but with plenty of activity further afield. His company, Florida Homeowner Solutions, is one of the leading names in the industry- and has helped thousands of people since its launch in 2003.

During his illustrious career (which is every bit as booming today), he has maintained a great passion for training, mentoring, and motivating others. In doing so, he has been personally involved in creating incredible opportunities for people trying to break into the real estate investing market.

Between his success as a real estate investor and his impeccable reputation as a coach and mentor, Ryan Kuhlman has become one of the most respected and revered individuals in the industry- not only in Florida but across the country.

Tenure as the President and Lead Mentor of the BREIA

BREIA (Broward Real Estate Investors Association) is a leading mentoring system of which Ryan Kuhlman was the architect, lead mentor, and president. During his time building this program, he created what is widely considered the most successful real estate investor mentoring program in Florida- if not the nation.

Youngest Ever Person Appointed as the President of the National Real Estate Investors Association

Based on his incredible achievements with the BREIA, Ryan was named the president of the National Real Estate Investor Association in 2018. He is the youngest person ever to be awarded this title.

Despite operating the majority of his business in South Florida, Ryan Kuhlman has achieved national recognition for his work.

What Makes Ryan Kuhlman the Go-To Florida Mentor for Real Estate Investing?

Is Ryan Kuhlman the best real estate mentor in Florida? We say yes- but don't take our word for it. Here are just some of the reasons The Flip Coach is the go-to guru for Florida real estate investing training.

He is a Successful Real Estate Investor Himself

Nobody wants to learn from someone who can't back their words with actions. They say those who cannot do, teach- which is true all too often in the world of real estate mentoring.

Fortunately, Ryan Kuhlman does not fit that description. He is leading the charge in Florida real estate investing and has helped thousands of homeowners find a solution for their property.

Ryan has personally closed more than 500 fix-and-flip deals- and has no plans of slowing down! Mentoring the next wave of Florida real estate investors is an extension of his passion for the industry.

His Experience and Accolades Speak For Themselves

There is a lot to be said for experience- especially when it is as extensive and impressive as Ryan's. It is not just his personal success as a real estate investor that matters- but also that of his past students. More than a third of the students he personally coached during his time at the helm of BREIA have gone on to become full-time real estate investors- generating more than $25,000,000 in profits between them.

He Dedicates his Time, Energy, and Resources to his Mentees

We are not talking about a few seminars and the odd email here. Many new agents end up disappointed in the lack of involvement from their so-called coaches- but not those who work with Ryan.

The Flip Coach is the most dedicated mentor in Florida's real estate industry. He takes the time to work personally with mentees- in coaching and when partnering with them on deals. His network of connections is also shared without hesitation to help give people a great start.

Ryan Kuhlman even provides 100% of the up-front cost on his mentees' first deals- and then lets them keep more than half of the profits! If that is not dedication to the betterment of the real estate industry, then what is?

He Uses his Own Business to Help People Learn

Very few real estate investing coaches are part of a currently successful business- and even fewer use it for the benefit of their mentees. Ryan Kuhlman is the founder and leader of Florida Homeowner Solutions.

His business is at the top of its game, and he uses this example to show people what successful real estate investing looks like. Not only that- he provides opportunities for his mentees to partner with him on deals and attend ongoing fix and flip projects operated by FHS.

His Program is Compatible with Several Real Estate Niches

As experienced investors will tell you, the shoe that fits residential property investing won't fit commercial development or property management. There are many niche markets in Florida real estate- all of which have their own formulas, quirks, and requirements.

The great thing about Ryan Kulhman is his vast understanding of real estate as a whole- and his access to the top contacts in various niches. He can apply his expertise and the influence of his network- and help you navigate the terrain of the area of real estate investing that appeals to you most.

What Is the Flip Coach Real Estate Mentoring Program?