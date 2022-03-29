Floating Cinema: Changing The Game Of Cinema By Introducing A New Concept In India

There are so many industries, brands, and businesses in the world that always work towards doing the different, but do all of them go ahead in attaining unique success in all that they choose to do in their industries? Well, only a handful of businesses have managed to make their mark and have done that by thriving on their unique ideas, bringing in concepts that can even change the game of their niches for the better. We couldn't help but notice the rise of one such company called Atlas Event Management, which conceptualised something as amazing as Floating Cinema. Spearheaded by a man named Aamir Farooq, Floating Cinema is a one-of-a-kind concept on cinema watching that was introduced in the iconic Dal Lake of Srinagar and now plans to go pan-India.

It is conceptualized by Atlas Event Management to attract more tourists to Kashmir.

This unique concept was introduced last year in October after the UT administration decided to revive cinemas, unveiling their film policy to attract as many people as possible and, most importantly, Bollywood lovers and admirers towards the valley. Floating cinema and theatre is something no one ever thought of before and that too amidst the scenic beauty of the Dal lake of Kashmir, where tourists can relax and enjoy the movies in the shikaras. The first Floating Cinema theatre that got inaugurated last year showcased the film "Kashmir ki Kali," the iconic 1964-film starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Floating Cinema has risen as the first unique concept for cinema lovers in Asia by Atlas Event Management.

They had applied for this unique project's copyright which they have already received. Aamir Farooq, who spearheads the company, is now known as the Floating man of India, who has been giving it his all to attract more tourists to India and contribute heavily to tourism. The company installed large screens in the lake, which were visible even from a distance and provide tourists and cinema lovers an incredible cinematic experience in the midst of the beautiful lake. Floating Cinema is definitely a one-of-a-kind concept that has attracted all.