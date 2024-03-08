Business Spotlight

Flipkart Launches India's Most Rewarding UPI With Interactive Ad Campaign

Flipkart's UPI Launch: Scan, Shop, and Earn with India's Most Rewarding Payment Service!

March 8, 2024
Flipkart has launched its own UPI services; the leading e-commerce platform has officially entered the market with its "UPI” feature. This new service allows users to make seamless offline payments directly through the Flipkart app, adding further convenience to their shopping experience.

However, the launch comes with a unique twist! Flipkart is calling it "India's most rewarding UPI" and challenged users to make it the "world's most expensive ad" by scanning a unique QR code printed in a leading newspaper's front-page advertisement on Sunday.

Here's the exciting catch:

Every scan of the unique QR code in the print ad, followed by registration for Flipkart UPI on the same day, earned users 10 FREE SuperCoins. These SuperCoins offer various benefits, starting from just ₹1. Flipkart playfully claims that each scan costs them around ₹10, meaning the more people participate, the higher their advertising bill becomes!

Flipkart throws down a playful gauntlet with its ad copy: "How expensive will India make this ad for Flipkart?" and "How rewarding will you make it for yourself?"

Intrigued?

Embrace the convenience and rewards of Flipkart UPI! Get ready to shop, pay, and earn rewards – all within the same app.

