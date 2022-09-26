Five Of The Best Astrologers in India Who Can Assist You Make Crucial Life Choices

Astrology is a very old discipline that is performed in various forms throughout the world. Vedic Astrology has been practised by knowledgeable Indian saints for over seven thousand years in India.

Every person has good and bad times in their lives that bring them joy and sorrow. When good times come, they often pass with ease, but when bad times occur, we generally blame destiny, and it becomes very tough to assess why things are moving in an unfavourable way.

Let us take a look at the five greatest and most famous Indian astrologers:

Kotamraju Narayana Rao

K.N. Rao is a genuine and honest astrologer and the author of numerous Hindu astrology books. He is the advisor and a founding member of the world's largest astrological school, Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan in New Delhi. He also edits the Journal of Astrology and directs Vedic Astrology research. He has been instrumental in making this subject a part of academic courses at several universities. He has made numerous forecasts concerning politics, worldwide events, and natural and man-made tragedies.

He was crucial in the establishment of the Vedic Astrology course at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in New Delhi, and he currently serves as the Advisor and Senior Teacher of Astrology Courses. The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is currently considered the greatest Vedic Astrology institute, producing over 4,000 astrology students each year.

Contact details: www.journalofastrology.com

Bejan Daruwalla

Bejan Daruwalla was a celebrity astrologer who was widely regarded as one of the greatest in the world. Aside from becoming well-known as an astrologer, he has been deemed an exceptional astrologer among the 1000 great astrologers to be honoured by the Millennium Book of Prophecy. The late Bejan Daruwalla was a Lord Ganesha devotee who used to make precise forecasts. He was regarded as a world-renowned astrologer, with expertise in the Vedas, Western Astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, Kabbalah, and Palmistry. Bejan Daruwalla gained worldwide acclaim for his absolute understanding of astrology. He has earned the trust and hearts of millions of people all over the world through his meticulous analysis of planetary positions and prediction of their effects on the world. Bejan Daruwalla left his mark on the world by sharing his knowledge and wisdom, which made it a better place to live.

Contact details: www.bejandaruwalla.com

Dr Ajai Bhambi

Dr Ajai Bhambi is a well-known top astrologer in India who is noted for his extensive knowledge and precise forecasts. He's a big name in his field. He specialises in Nakshatra Meditation and is a "Himalayan Tradition" healer.

He has 40 years of astrology experience and a strong grasp of reality. He counsels politicians, entertainers, sportsmen, and other public figures. He has a natural approach and the ability to connect with clients.

His extensive knowledge of astrology, spiritual astrology, and related sciences has enabled him to make accurate predictions. He assisted people from all backgrounds in seeing possibilities and overcoming obstacles

Contact details: www.astrobhambi.com

4. Dr Hemant Barua

Dr Hemant Barua is an internationally acclaimed and highly recommended astrologer in India. He has garnered hundreds of prestigious awards, including the Global Best Astrologer Award 2022, the International Jyotish Ratan Award 2021, and the Global Srestham Award 2021. He's helped 75,000+ people worldwide. He specialises in business, jobs, marriage, love relationships, progeny, legal issues, finance, education, and health horoscope analysis. Hemant received a master's degree in Vedic astrology and gemmology from the Indian Council of Astrological Science. He's also a gemmologist and one of the best astrologers in India. He believes a horoscope reflects a person's life plan and may be improved using astrology. Hemant combines System-Based Vedic Astrology with Modern Astrology to provide accurate predictions. His astrological predictions use divisional charts, Ashtakvarga, profound horoscope calculations, and classic references. His premium clients include 100s of politicians, 1000s of industrialists, and 100s of Bollywood and TV personalities. He posts detailed astrology tutorials and videos, including a well-calculated monthly horoscope. Hemant Barua, the most famous astrologer, wishes to alter people's lives through Vedic Astrology. His website offers phone consultations.

Contact details: www.planetsnhouses.com or Whatsapp No: +91 9773959523

Sundeep Kochar

Awarded "The Most Trusted Astrologer of India," this celebrity astrologer is also a Vastu consultant, life coach, TV host, keynote speaker, and author. All walks of life have been impacted by Dr. Sundeep Kochar, from Hollywood A-listers to international politicians. Sundeep Kochar has made television appearances on a global scale. Since his show has been on television longer than any other, he is the only astrologer to be included in the Limca Book of Records. He thinks history is predetermined, inscribed in stone and unfolding for all people. Sundeep Kochar believes that a life built on altruism, gratitude, gratitude, and more gratitude, as well as regular prayer and meditation, can lead to a life of contentment and success. Contact details: www.sundeepkochar.com

best astrologer in india, Hemant Barua, Top best astrologer in India, top 5 best astrologer in India, best astrologers