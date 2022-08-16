Fiewin App Download Latest Version APK: Get Rs.201 Bonus

Fiewin App Download

1. Download Fiewin apk download by clicking here

2. Now click on Download and download the app

3. That’s it.

Fiewin APK Download Latest Version

Fiewin Apk Download Click Here Sign Up Bonus Rs.201 Per Refer Upto Rs.10 Fiewin Referral Code luckymG4j

How to Register

1. First of all, visit the Fiewin website

2. After entering the Fiewin website click on the Register button.

3. Now login if you already have an account or sign up using my referral link and get ₹10.

4. After that, click on My Account.

5. Next click on Download App. Now Fiewin app will be downloaded to your smartphone.

6. Now go to your smartphone’s settings. Search for Install from unknown sources and enable it.

7. Now install the Fiewin app on your smartphone.

You can download Fiewin 6.3 APK, Fiewin 6.2 APK, Fiewin 6.0 APK or any other latest version following this process. So this is the process for Fiewin Apk Download.

FieWin App Refer & Earn Daily Free Bonus

1. Go to FieWin Refer & Earn and Share your Referral Link with your Friends.

2. You will Get Rs.10 Directly in your Wallet for each successful Referral. (₹1 Instant & ₹10 Once Your Friend Play Any Game)

3. Minimum Withdrawal in your UPI is Just Rs.31 so refer fast and withdraw.

What is Fiewin App?

Founded in 2016, Fiewin is a newly launched gaming website. It pays instant withdrawals on both your earnings and those of your referrals.

Games Available in Fiewin App

Fast Parity

Minesweeper

Andar Bahar

Crash

Dice

Hilo

Circle

What is a signup bonus on Fiewin App?

If you sign up through our referral link, you'll receive a 10% bonus in Fiewin

How To Withdraw Money From Fiewin App?

Using the Fiewin app, you can withdraw money. Do the steps given below:

1. First, open the Fiewin Apk or website.

2. Then go to the Fiewin in homepage section

3. Tap on withdraw and add your payment method.

4. Enter the amount which you want to withdraw.

5. Now tap on the withdrawal button.

6. That’s it, your money will be instantly credited into your account.