Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Fiewin App Download Latest Version APK: Get Rs.201 Bonus

Fiewin app is the best platform for earning money online by playing games or by referring friends. Fiewin app has more than 50 lakh per user and approx 9 lakh investors, according to data.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 4:28 pm

Fiewin App Download 

1. Download Fiewin apk download by clicking here 

2. Now click on Download and download the app 

3. That’s it. 

Fiewin APK Download Latest Version 

Fiewin Apk Download 

Click Here 

Sign Up Bonus 

Rs.201 

Per Refer 

Upto Rs.10 

Fiewin Referral Code 

luckymG4j 

 

How to Register 

1. First of all, visit the Fiewin website 

2. After entering the Fiewin website click on the Register button. 

3. Now login if you already have an account or sign up using my referral link and get ₹10. 

4. After that, click on My Account. 

5. Next click on Download App. Now Fiewin app will be downloaded to your smartphone. 

6. Now go to your smartphone’s settings. Search for Install from unknown sources and enable it. 

7. Now install the Fiewin app on your smartphone. 

You can download Fiewin 6.3 APK, Fiewin 6.2 APK, Fiewin 6.0 APK or any other latest version following this process. So this is the process for Fiewin Apk Download. 

 

FieWin App Refer & Earn Daily Free Bonus 

1. Go to FieWin Refer & Earn and Share your Referral Link with your Friends. 

2. You will Get Rs.10 Directly in your Wallet for each successful Referral. (₹1 Instant & ₹10 Once Your Friend Play Any Game) 

3. Minimum Withdrawal in your UPI is Just Rs.31 so refer fast and withdraw. 

 

What is Fiewin App? 

Founded in 2016, Fiewin is a newly launched gaming website. It pays instant withdrawals on both your earnings and those of your referrals. 

 

Games Available in Fiewin App 

  • Fast Parity 

  • Minesweeper 

  • Andar Bahar 

  • Crash 

  • Dice 

  • Hilo 

  • Circle 

 

What is a signup bonus on Fiewin App? 

If you sign up through our referral link, you'll receive a 10% bonus in Fiewin 

 

How To Withdraw Money From Fiewin App? 

Using the Fiewin app, you can withdraw money. Do the steps given below: 

1. First, open the Fiewin Apk or website. 

2. Then go to the Fiewin in homepage section 

3. Tap on withdraw and add your payment method. 

4. Enter the amount which you want to withdraw. 

5. Now tap on the withdrawal button. 

6. That’s it, your money will be instantly credited into your account. 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight App Download Chinese Mobile Applications Earn Real Money Earn Money Online Online Games Fiewin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta