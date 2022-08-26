Federal Soft Systems Enters the EdTech Arena

August 24: Federal Soft Systems has joined the line of digitalization of the educational sector in India with the acquisition of two EdTech products, namely Magik Mat and My Talking Tree.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. is a conglomerate digital transformation and IT products company that offers IT/AI/ML Products, App Development, and Custom Application Development Services to various business verticals. It has headquarters in Bentonville (USA) with six other branches spread across the globe. It has five branches in India - Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai, two branches in Tirupati, and one in Ontario, Canada.

Federal Soft Systems is expanding its business portfolio rapidly in newer verticals through various technology-related products. Their latest acquisition of EdTech products is for elementary kids.

Magik Mat is a multipurpose EdTech gadget that helps in immersive learning for kids through interactive and engaging methods. Based on learning through play, it aims to boost cognitive learning in growing children. It comprises an interactive mat that can be attached to any Bluetooth device such as a TV or tablet. The mat works as an input device for answering the games, questions, and puzzles shown on the connected Bluetooth device. Federal Soft Systems has kept it completely ad-free to ensure that there are no interruptions in kids' fun learning experience. All the games are designed to keep the need and growth of children. It works in a way to enhance physical activities, memory, recollection, and mind-body coordination while keeping the learning experience fun.

The second EdTech product acquired by Federal Soft Systems is My Talking Tree. It is an AI-Integrated interactive robotic teacher. It is designed to strengthen a child's confidence through creative learning as they play to grow wiser and more knowledgeable. The robotic teacher is in the form of a tree and is named Mr. Dudu. The tree uses visual, aural, and verbal engagement to help kids improvise their cognitive and intellectual development. It comes with a vast knowledge base of information related to subject areas suitable for kids aged between 2-9. This information is available in the form of games, lessons, quizzes, etc. Another feature of Mr. Dudu, aka My Talking Tree, is that it is designed to assist teachers in conducting tests and quizzes along with allowing them to add need-based content for their students.

Both the products have ISO Quality-Check Certification and are attracting a good number of customers. In an era where the EdTech industry is climbing at an all-time high and is predicted to soar higher, Federal Soft Systems is anticipating a good market share in the EdTech domain with these two products in the coming times.