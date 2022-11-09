Fantom Holders Buying Last Minute Uniglo.Io ICO - FOMO Sets In With Token Burn Announcement And Rumored Kucoin Listing

Uniglo's ICO has been one of the year's most hotly anticipated coin offerings, and recent announcements have further piqued interest.

The team has confirmed that they will be burning unsold tokens by the end of the final presale, which has resulted in a last-minute buying frenzy amongst Fantom holders. Moreover, rumors fly about the $GLO token getting listed on KuCoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

With only several days left before the Uniglo ICO closes, investors around the market surrender to FOMO and buy on the last call.

What is Uniglo.io?

Uniglo is an asset-backed hyper-deflationary social currency that has drawn everyone's attention with its massive burning mechanisms and digital vault integration. Within its GLO vault, the protocol will store digital currencies, NFTs, stablecoins, digitized physical goods, etc., and support the value of GLO.

The Uniglo community decides whether to utilize the treasury and which assets to buy or sell as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Profits may be distributed to devoted token holders as dividends or used to repurchase GLO on the secondary market and burn them. This burning strategy is called buyback and burn and supports Uniglo's hyper-deflationary nature.

Uniglo also features an automated 2% burn method that destroys portions of each purchase and sale.

However, that's not all. As soon as the presale ends, Uniglo will burn the remaining tokens. The final presale has already sold around 15 million $GLO tokens, leaving 35 million tokens still available. Presale counts the last days, FOMO intensifies, and demand soars.

Therefore, if the tokens won't magically sell out, the community will witness the market's most gigantic and powerful burn, which will significantly boost the $GLO listing price.

Fantom Overview

Fantom is an open-source, decentralized data-transaction platform that enables real-time, practical applications of smart contracts. The technology is unique because it uses DAG (directed acyclic graph) instead of blockchain, which allows for extremely high transaction speeds (near instant) and low costs. Fantom processes millions of transactions per second without centralized parties or intermediaries.

Holders can use Fantom for a whole host of real-world applications where speed and efficiency are critical, such as payments, supply chain management, IoT, and more. The potential use cases for Fantom are virtually endless.

Fantom Holders watch closely the revolution Uniglo has brought to the market. With innovative deflationary methods, the ability to hedge against inflation, and a dedicated community, seasoned investors expect massive progress from Uniglo and actively join the ICO at the last minute.

Will we see Uniglo on KuCoin?

KuCoin has been one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges since its introduction in September 2017, with over 8 million registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

If rumors are to be believed, Uniglo is gearing up to list on KuCoin. This move would significantly boost Uniglo's liquidity and awareness in the crypto community.

Regardless of the truth, it's clear that many investors are feeling FOMO right now. With the possibility of increased exposure, Uniglo's token could see even more gains in the future.

The Bottom Line

Uniglo has attracted much interest from the crypto community, with many labeled it as one of the most promising ICOs of 2022. The ICO will end on November 15th. As of writing, only a few days are left to get in on the action.

