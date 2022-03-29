Fantasy Prediction For Free’s Pratap Singh Rathod: How A Cricket Lover Became A Fantasy Cricket Expert

With 3.2 Lakh subscribers and over 70 lakh views, Fantasy Prediction For Free is one of the biggest fantasy cricket analysis channels in the country. The man behind the content is an ardent cricket lover and has been following the sport closely since his childhood years. Pratap Singh Rathod is an expert in fantasy cricket prediction and previews, he does the most trusted team and player analysis, match updates, and strategy formations.

Players of fantasy cricket leagues flock to experts like Rathod who have seemingly mastered the art of this game. Fantasy cricket and the model of apps like Dream11 and MyFab11 can be quite tricky as winning is entirely dependent on your luck but with a little extra help and sound advice, luck will favour you more and bring chances to win big prizes.

With Rathod's help, many are able to grasp a new understanding of the game and make savvy choices in fantasy cricket and up their chances of winning. Rathod is known for his in-depth yet easy to grasp content.

He has garnered a dynamic community of like-minded cricket lovers and maintains an active rapport with his audience. He says, "I've been keeping up with cricket for as long as I can remember, whether it is an international happening or a national one - it's on my radar. So, of course if you are invested in something for so long, with time you develop an understanding of it. When I started Fantasy Prediction for Free I was just talking about all that I knew and my opinions. And I guess, people agreed with me because the love I've received is beyond my wildest dreams. Any time anyone tells me they were able to win in Dream11 or MyFab11 because of my help, it's surreal because that's the power of passion and knowledge. If you share knowledge it will only grow and help everyone prosper.".