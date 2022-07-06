Famous Fitness Entrepreneur Ferhat Kacmaz Aims To Build A Bridge Between Fitness & Cryptocurrencies

With more than two decades of experience in the entrepreneurial space, he has shown his excellence as an influential personality.

Enough has been spoken about how some individuals and professionals worked their way to the top by putting their best foot forward and showing insane talents and capabilities to reach their desired success and growth levels. These individuals’ stories have emerged as sources of motivation and inspiration to many other budding talents across the world, and this has what brought a few of them to the forefront of their chosen industries. We couldn’t help but notice how a certain influential man named Ferhat Kacmaz emerged as one such incredible soul and talent in the entrepreneurial world and amazed everyone with his tenacity and passion for his visionary ideas in business.

He is already a known fitness entrepreneur, and now his aim to build a bridge between fitness and cryptocurrencies has brought him further into the business world. Ferhat Kacmaz is the one, who began his journey in the entrepreneurial space more than two decades ago in Germany and, along the process, also made his name in the Middle East, serving as the CEO and Founder of Fit in Time, a chain of Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) fitness locations in these regions.

This passionate guy had introduced this unique EMS concept and German technology to the Middle East 10 years ago and now offers it to a wider audiences across the UAE. EMS is about eliciting muscle contraction using electric impulses to train deep tissue muscles, which regular exercise cannot achieve. He had founded Fit in Time in Germany back in 2011 in his hometown Bielefeld, and since then created opportunities for himself to expand it to the UAE after relocating to Dubai in 2012.

However, now he has garnered much more recognition and buzz with “Fit Burn” – Burn to Earn, which has emerged as the world’s first Burn to Earn lifestyle Revolution combining fitness with digital finance, i.e., cryptocurrencies. It is a concept and a one-of-a-kind burn-to-earn application where users will get paid for every drop of their sweat and can even earn money in the form of Caloriecoin (CAL) and vote with their Governance token Sweat by holding a gamified T-Shirt NFT.

He says, “Today, any kind of work, be it physical or mental, should be rewarded, and with it comes to the digital financial world, which has picked up a faster pace, more of such concepts, not just in fitness but also in other industries must be introduced to eventually bridge the gap between those niches and cryptocurrencies and be a part of the new digitally driven and rewarding world.”

Ferhat Kacmaz (@ferhatkacmaz ) did the same and thus became a sought-after entrepreneurial talent worldwide.



