Falcon Drone Review: Is It Worth Buying Or Scam

Drones don't have to be that big or complicated all the time. There is a small drone that can be folded and has a lot of features. Meet the brand-new Falcon drone, which is one of the newest and most advanced quadcopters that can be folded up. This drone has a 120° wide-angle camera that lets people see a large area from up high. If people want to bring a drone with them anywhere, from a selfie to a trip, here's how.

This review will talk about its design, features, camera, performance, and a few other important things. This review is meant to help shoppers make a good choice.

The Falcon Drone is a masterpiece of engineering and design. It was made to follow people wherever adventure takes them.

Flying the Falcon Drone

Before flying the Falcon Drone, people should carefully read the user manual to find out more about how it works and what it comes with. The manuals are very easy to read and understand, so users will feel confident and ready to take off.

Propeller guards are already built into the drone. These make the drone much more durable and keep the drone from getting damaged.

More experienced pilots who are comfortable flying can take off these propeller guards if they want to. And it's not hard either. They just gently pull the guards out of the four latches next to each propeller.

The Falcon drone is made of strong ABS plastic that is thick and can take a hit . Also, its motor arms can be folded up to help protect the parts inside. For people who have never flown before and are just starting out, it is strongly recommended that they put the guards on first. Because it's likely that they will crash the drone the first few times they try to fly it.

Just doing that will keep the drones from having their propellers broken off. The Falcon drone is made with a modularized battery that allows it to fly for about 11 minutes. Also, this drone has sturdy landing legs that give it a soft landing.

Design & Build Quality

On ordering the drone, buyers should get a drone, two batteries, one remote controller, a set of propellers and propeller guards, a phone mount holder, a screwdriver, a USB charger, and a user manual. On the side, I thought the extra battery was a nice touch because it doubles the amount of time you can fly. Definitely a good deal to take advantage of!

The Falcon Drone Includes:

– 1 x Fully Assembled Drone

– 2 x Li-ion batteries

– 1 x Charging Cable

– 1 x User Manual

– 1 x Spare Parts Pack

– 1 x Phone Mount

– 1 x Transmitter

Performance

This quadcopter can be folded up and is light enough and strong enough to take a beating. Not only can it do that, but it also has a speed mode that lets people who are just starting out learn how to fly in a smooth and gradual way. Because of the high propulsion force, it gives the drone enough power to fly outside.

The drone not only works well, but it can also do some cool tricks kike being able to do 360-degree stunts in the air. It also has a built-in SD card slot where people can put all of their photos and videos. The Falcon Drone can be controlled in at least three different ways. First, the traditional way is to use a remote controller, which can be used from up to 100 meters away.

Second, people can use virtual sticks on their phones to control the drone. To make things much easier, they can turn on a G-Sensor, which will control the drone based on how the phone is tilted. The upgraded 6-axis gyroscope that is built into the drone stabilizes it and makes it easy to control, especially for people who are just starting out.

Cool Features

Don't forget that the Falcon drone has a lot of cool features. The Falcon drone has a lot of tricks for a small, foldable camera drone. It can send videos to one's phone or tablet in real time so that people can fly it around in a mode called "First Person View," which makes flying much more fun. Also, the Falcon Drone has features that make it easy for beginners to use, such as a "headless mode" and an "altitude hold mode."

For those who don't know what "headless mode" is. Basically, it changes the way of controlling the drone from the drone itself to the remote control. This means that when the movement lever is pulled up, the drone will move forward in whatever direction it is going. This makes flying a lot easier than it used to be. 360-degree flips in four different directions can also be done with this drone.

This drone is great for beginners and kids because it has a built-in Speed Mode that makes learning to fly easier and more fun. The drone will be on the slowest speed by default because it has a smooth and gradual learning curve. Once people know how to fly a drone well, they can make the speed mode faster to give themselves a challenge and become pro pilots.

Falcon Drone Features

Foldable Drone

It is small, light, and easy to carry because the blades can be folded and bent. It doesn't take up a lot of room, doesn't weigh much, and can be kept almost anywhere.

4k Video and Photos

Users can record 4k video at 120 frames per second and take photos with up to 12 megapixels of resolution.

More time spent in the air

With a bigger battery, users can record up to 15 minutes of video before they have to charge it again.

Gravity Switch

With electronic image stabilization and the ability to hold altitude, even people who have never flown before can film and fly like pros right from the start.

Slo-mo Mode

This is a game-changing feature that allows users to shoot footage of moving objects and opens up a world of possibilities for their videos. When the video is slowed down, it looks better.

Panorama Mode

With a range of more than 3,000 feet, the Falcon Drone can take stunning panoramic photos from angles and vantage points one has never seen before.

Fast

Falcon Drone is the fastest drone of its size. It can fly up to 19 meters per second and has a maximum transmission range of 4 km.

Easy to handle

Falcon Drone has all the features that experts need, but it is so easy to fly and control that even people who have never flown a drone before can do it.

Shoot Like A Pro

The Falcon Drone has a built-in camera, so even someone who isn't very tech-savvy can get professional-quality footage with the push of a button.

Optimized Capturing of Video and Stills

Making a Memory

Write down the next trip.

The Falcon Drone has a built-in camera that lets people record all their adventures so they can watch them again from a bird's eye view!

Professional photographers take shots that look like movies.

This drone has panoramic video and 4k slow motion, which is the best drone for professional photography and video quality at this price.

Safety and security

Aerial Surveillance

The Falcon Drone can be used for many things, including safety and security. It can be one's third eye in the sky to keep buildings and large venues safe and give search and rescue teams more help when they are trying to save lives. It's a cheap way to make things safer and more secure without adding more people to the payroll.

Price

Most Popular Deal: Buy 2 Falcon Drones

What's Included?

2 Falcon Drone Dual Camera Drones

2 x Transmitter/Controllers

2 x Rechargeable Drone Batteries

2 Charging Cables

2 Manuals

Price: $149.00

Amazing Deal

Buy 3 + Get 1 Free

What's Included?

4 Falcon Drone Dual Camera Drones

4 x Transmitter/Controllers

4 x Rechargeable Drone Batteries

4 Charging Cables

4 User Manuals

Price:$241.00

Great Deal

Buy 1 Falcon Drone

What's Included?

1 Falcon Drone Camera Drone

1 x Transmitter/Controller

1 x Rechargeable Drone Battery

User Manual

Price: $99.00

Pros

Altitude Holding

4k camera

Trajectory Flight

Video

Longer Battery Life

The Verdict

In conclusion, it can be said that the Falcon Drone is easily one of the best foldable camera drones . It is small, strong, and different from other drones because it is unique. It is a big step up from the previous drones, which were all about making people's lives better. The drone also has a built-in HD camera that sends high-quality photos and videos straight to the user's phone.

It has a lot of cool features that will keep people busy for a long time.