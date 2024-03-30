DhaSh has shown a pathbreaking performance in the industry of PV junction box manufacturing. It has set an ideal example through its work and achievements, making it the industry leader. All of this has been possible due to its hard work and dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. It ventured on to become the first and only Indian PV junction box manufacturer to have dual certification (IEC and UL). It is also the first solar ancillary company to increase the scalability of production to 15 GW. PV Junction box manufacturing started in India due to the establishment of DhaSh PV Technologies; hence, this marks it as the first and foremost unit in the industry. With Mr. Manjunath N. Reddy as their guiding light, the company continues to touch heights of success and remains at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.