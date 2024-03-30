DhaSh PV Technologies was established in 2017, specializing in manufacturing photovoltaic junction boxes, connectors, and cables necessary for solar modules. Since its beginning, the company has laid the foundation on four core pillars: trust, quality, reliability, and technology. It has always excelled in the solar PV industry due to its investments in innovations, research, development, and engineering expertise. What specifically distinguishes DhaSh from its contemporaries is its advancements in designing methods, expertise in materials science research, and global manufacturing capabilities in creating reliable solutions.
The company is headed by Mr. Manjunath N. Reddy, who hails as the Founder and Managing Director. With ingenious ideas in his store, Mr. Reddy possesses nearly two decades of experience in the solar and automotive industries, blended with unmatched business sense. He understood that in the ever-changing energy landscape, most businesses and livelihoods depend upon electricity. DhaSh came into existence when Mr. Reddy envisioned a future where his team of extremely talented professionals could provide high-quality and high-performance PV junction boxes and PV connectors for solar PV modules, both domestically and internationally.
Under his direction, the company received the ‘Start-up India Award’ from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, for becoming the nation’s largest manufacturer of PV Junction boxes with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India. Other prestigious recognitions include its ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Renewable Energy Industry.’
Building and maintaining cordial client relationships has forever been the motto at DhaSh PV Technologies. They believe that their customers are their support and motivators, and they provide bigger and greater products and technologies for all those who seek them.
In the present day, the brand’s client portfolio includes more than two hundred global companies, to whom their products are supplied on a routine basis. These include Tata Power Solar System Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., Adani Solar, Premier Energies Ltd., and Emmvee Photovoltaics, to name a few.
At every stage of operations, the company is constantly working on transformations that would be beneficial in delivering sustainable energy to the masses. It is responsible for setting new standards for its operational efficiencies by revising the existing structure of functioning. Alongside maintaining harmonious client relationships, it also focuses on enhancing its bonds with partners, vendors, employees, and stakeholders, which are core players in DhaSh’s sustenance.
When asked about the brand’s goals, they replied, “DhaSh PV has aggressive growth plans going forward, and Mr. Reddy aims to achieve this by leveraging the expertise and workforce that the company has built so far. He also plans to create a safe and sustainable future while providing customers with the best possible experience.” Additionally, the company wishes to set up a 50 GW PV Junction box manufacturing facility in India by 2025. This would pave the path for the brand to become the largest non-Chinese-owned PV Junction box manufacturing company worldwide.
DhaSh has shown a pathbreaking performance in the industry of PV junction box manufacturing. It has set an ideal example through its work and achievements, making it the industry leader. All of this has been possible due to its hard work and dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. It ventured on to become the first and only Indian PV junction box manufacturer to have dual certification (IEC and UL). It is also the first solar ancillary company to increase the scalability of production to 15 GW. PV Junction box manufacturing started in India due to the establishment of DhaSh PV Technologies; hence, this marks it as the first and foremost unit in the industry. With Mr. Manjunath N. Reddy as their guiding light, the company continues to touch heights of success and remains at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.