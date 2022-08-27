Excel Mica Marble Stretch & Sheen for Your Exterior Walls is the New Trend

Your home is more than mere walls and pillars. While the interiors bring comfort and peace, the exterior walls symbolise strength and resilience. The exterior walls of our home protect us from the weather extremities year after year. A new range of external paint has been introduced to help your beloved home stand firm before the ravages of time and weather.

Excel Mica Marble Stretch & Sheen can make your home safer and more radiant from the outside. The paint company ensures that homeowners are no longer troubled by hairline cracks. The long-lasting exterior wall paint comes with a top-class sheen and finish. But above all, it has weather-resistant properties to offer protection against the sun, wind, and rain.

With the motto of “Chammak pe na aaye crack,” EMMSS should be the top choice of every homeowner. The crack-bridging ability of the paint comes from its two times stretchability. The tough film removes hairline cracks from the list of worries of homeowners. The company also guarantees a six-year performance warranty for the paint.

It is ensured that homeowners don’t have to spend bucks every year by repainting the exterior of their homes. Their exterior wall paint is long-lasting even under the harshest weather conditions. The external paint coverage is 130 to 150 sq. feet per litre for each coat. It is best applied on a normal masonry surface using a brush.

The water-based paint also aims to relieve another worry of homeowners. Keeping the exterior walls clean and shiny year after year seems tricky. But the Excel Mica Marble Stretch and Sheen come with anti-dust properties. The superior dust resistance properties will prevent the exterior walls from turning dirty and ugly after a few months of painting.

They claim that more than 1400 shades are possible from the paint. The shade range is based on the Colour Scapes Fandeck and shade card. Moreover, the company also focuses largely on safety features. The exterior paint is non-flammable.

The company also provides some tips for surface preparation to get the best results from the paint.

Before applying a coat, the surface should be thoroughly cleaned. All dust, grease, fungus, algae, and more should be removed. Furthermore, traces of paint flake also need to be removed before applying the Excel Mica Marble Stretch and Sheen.

Any surface which was coated with paint previously also should be cleaned. A stiff wire brush can eliminate dust, chalky paint, or loose flakes.

The surface can also be thoroughly washed using water. But before applying the paint, let the surface dry. It ensures that the exterior paint sticks well to the surface.

Several surfaces get affected by fungus. In that case, a coat of Nero wash will come to the rescue. Applying it and letting it react for six to eight hours will ensure that the surface becomes ready for the Excel Mica Marble Stretch and Sheen.

Proper treatment must be done before applying the paint in case of structural cracks on the surface. You must open the cracks in V-shape and fill them with cement, cement-based plaster, or Crack filler paste.

Any water leakage should also be stopped before applying the exterior paint.

If the exterior paint needs to be applied on parapet tops or other horizontal surfaces, a minimum of 3 coats is mandatory for enhanced protection.

If a surface has been plastered freshly, it should be allowed to heal completely. After that, the Excel Mica Marble Stretch and Sheen should be applied to get the best results.

The water-based paint dries on the surface within 30 minutes. A thin layer of 1-litre paint should be mixed with not more than 400 ml of clean water while applying. Around two to three coats are recommended to get the best results. Dark shades might require additional coats for hiding.

The company states that one coat should be allowed to dry for four to six hours before applying the next one. They take pride in launching superior paint for the exterior walls of a home. They guarantee that the Excel Mica Marble Stretch and Sheen have high surface protection standards.