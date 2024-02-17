Financial investment has evolved significantly in tandem with the rise of global informatization. Recent years have witnessed its susceptibility to high interest rates and inflation, imposing constraints on individual investors due to limited capabilities, access to information, and other factors. Consequently, diminishing returns and escalating risk complexities have spurred a shift towards professional investment groups. Amid this landscape, Schroeder Capital emerges as the premier choice, distinguished by its unrivaled prowess.

Strong and Effective Risk Control

With a storied legacy spanning over 200 years, Schroeder Capital boasts unparalleled expertise in risk management. In 2023, the firm managed a substantial $72.5 billion in assets, meticulously allocated across various regions and product lines. Notably, our strategic diversification strategy is evident, with significant investments in the United Kingdom (47%), Asia (25%), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (15%). Equities (30%), multi-assets (26%), and fixed income (18%) constitute our primary investment avenues, underpinning our commitment to mitigating risks through diversified assets.

Efficient and Professional Investment Team