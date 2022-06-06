Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Everything You Want To Know About onXRP, A Web 3 Project Making Blockchain Accessible For Everyone

onXRP is an ecosystem that incorporates everything that happens on XRPL. The ecosystem's mission is to make XRPL more accessible to newcomers, as well as to provide the tools every investor needs in order to use XRPL.

Everything You Want To Know About onXRP, A Web 3 Project Making Blockchain Accessible For Everyone
onXRP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 4:22 pm

Web3 promises to change technology vowing to make the web experience superior and more immersive. Constant developments in the sector are taking place at an accelerated speed thanks to the super enthusiastic builders.

onXRP is one of the most exciting XRPL projects - an ecosystem built by the XPUNKs with the purpose of extending web 3.0 to the XRPL. The value adds making this project stand out, among many include:

  • A mission to provide value to users in the XRP community
  • Providing high-quality, accessible XRP-related content and removing potential obstacles experienced on other platforms and services
  • A unified discovery content platform on the XRPL for XRP-related content
  • A unified educational platform that will amplify the voices of knowledgeable community members
  • A vision is to make the XRPL the most accessible blockchain
  • To become a market platform for smaller projects which aim to make blockchain accessible for both projects and investors

Related stories

The Metria Blockchain Token Is Blowing Over The Blockchain World

How The Blockchain Baron Aims To Share His Knowledge And Expertise To Empower Others

Gamefi.Org & Securichain Collaborate To Enhance The Blockchain Security For Their Game Partners

onXRP’s success among its target users is a testament to the platform’s necessity within the space. More and more people are using the XRP Ledger, looking for content that is unfortunately still scattered across the internet. The goal of the project is to reduce barriers to entry through an educational platform that will amplify the voices of knowledgeable community members.

"Delivering our plan to develop a transparent, trustworthy, and user-friendly ecosystem. By listening to the needs of the community and adapting in real-time, the platform will be focused on user experience and community engagement. We believe in collaboration over competition. onXRP will supply each project with value through the tools needed to succeed. We want to protect both users and projects by creating synergies in the ecosystem at large. A safe haven for new entrants and an agora for the community as a whole," a statement by the project's team reads.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Blockchain Web3 XRPL Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police