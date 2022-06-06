Everything You Want To Know About onXRP, A Web 3 Project Making Blockchain Accessible For Everyone

Web3 promises to change technology vowing to make the web experience superior and more immersive. Constant developments in the sector are taking place at an accelerated speed thanks to the super enthusiastic builders.

onXRP is one of the most exciting XRPL projects - an ecosystem built by the XPUNKs with the purpose of extending web 3.0 to the XRPL. The value adds making this project stand out, among many include:

A mission to provide value to users in the XRP community

Providing high-quality, accessible XRP-related content and removing potential obstacles experienced on other platforms and services

A unified discovery content platform on the XRPL for XRP-related content

A unified educational platform that will amplify the voices of knowledgeable community members

A vision is to make the XRPL the most accessible blockchain

To become a market platform for smaller projects which aim to make blockchain accessible for both projects and investors

onXRP’s success among its target users is a testament to the platform’s necessity within the space. More and more people are using the XRP Ledger, looking for content that is unfortunately still scattered across the internet. The goal of the project is to reduce barriers to entry through an educational platform that will amplify the voices of knowledgeable community members.



"Delivering our plan to develop a transparent, trustworthy, and user-friendly ecosystem. By listening to the needs of the community and adapting in real-time, the platform will be focused on user experience and community engagement. We believe in collaboration over competition. onXRP will supply each project with value through the tools needed to succeed. We want to protect both users and projects by creating synergies in the ecosystem at large. A safe haven for new entrants and an agora for the community as a whole," a statement by the project's team reads.