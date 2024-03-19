Check your registered email address for the coupon you've received. After locating the promo code, return to Everbee.io and navigate to the lower left corner of the screen. Choose the plan you wish to upgrade to and click on the "Have a promo code?" button. Enter the coupon code from the email into the designated input box and click the "APPLY" button to redeem your coupon code. You'll then receive the corresponding discount on your selected plan.