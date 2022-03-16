Eventbox Organizes The First Edition Of Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award

The first edition of the Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award was held to refine the leadership of tomorrow. Bhaskar Kumar, Director at EventBox said, "The ceremony honoured people from several walks of life.”

Jesson Jose won the Popular Youth Icon Award for his character building and personality development programs for children and Youths. He has addressed more than 8000 young minds.

Emblem Luggage Private Limited won the 'Emerging Company of the Year in Manufacturing Industries' title. Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala won the award for Emerging Talent of the Decade. Dr. Sandeep Kataria won the Promising Leader of the Year, Molla Riazur Rahman won the title of Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Madhu Nandaniya won the Outstanding Women Achiever of the Year.

Dr. Niranjan Chinara was presented with the 'Best Diversified Agricultural Award', Sanatan Charan won the 'Innovative Leadership Award'. Aishwarya Chatterjee won the Best Young Women entrepreneur. Matka Garam won the Promising Start-up of the year award. NVL Krishna Prakash won the Best Leading Educationist Award. J.P Developers Private Limited won the Emerging Company of the Year.

Subhajit Mondal won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award, Vineet Gandhi won the Community Social Worker Award. Sana Sha won the Innovative Role Model Award. Kavita Agarwal won the Global Inspirational Women Award. KSS Bharat Biz Corp LLP won the Best Innovative Start-up of the year. Dr. Sevabrata Das won the Best Outstanding Social Work Award.

The Best Innovative & Creative Award in Production Industry went to Padmanava Studio Pvt Ltd. Siddhant Digvijay Jaitha won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Mr. Shom Ganguly won the Reverse Migrant Entrepreneur of the year Award. Manmeet Singh won the HR leader of the year. Kartik Sharma won the Promising Leader of the Year Tech Start-up title, Aditi Chaurasia won CEO of the Year Tech Start-up. Super Sourcing won Best Tech Startup of the Year. Prodip Products was bestowed with Best Spray Perfume Creator Company Award.

Suman Morya won extraordinary women entrepreneur of the year. Dr Manoj Kumar Sahoo received the Transformational Leader of the Year. Pizza Hub Xpress by Ishanvi Foods was conferred with the Best Fastest Brand Building Award. Soma Goho, won the award for Best Excellence Award in Education Sector.

Dr Avishek Chatterjee won the Best social change leader award in 2021 – 22. Amit Prakash won the Best Rising Star 2021-22 award. RY Group received Best Corporate Excellence Award in Healthcare; Waibhav Choudhury received Best Youth Icon Award 2022. Minhajul Abedin won Best sports icon award (cricket) and Dr. Santanu Banerjee won the Best Corporate Award in Public Relation.

Mayank Pratap Singh won the Tech Entrepreneur of the Year for Supersourcing, Big V received the Best Value Retailer of the Year title, Karma Moksha Nirvana Foundation received Fastest Growing NGO of the year title. The Service Excellence Award of the year in Bollywood went to Bhushan Agarwal. Prashant Kadam received the social change leader of the year title. Best Fastest Brand Building Award went to Jeevika Purifier Services Pvt Ltd. Rupa Choudhary received Professional makeup artist & beauty educator and FV Designs INC (Faisal Vadgama) got Emerging and Innovative Business Award in Interiors.

Dr Ashim Malik won the Young Dentist Achiever Award of the Year, SKR & Partners received Service Excellence Award. Mita Banerjee Ray received Excellence Award in Legal Fraternity, Dr Mahesh Vishnupant Thorwe won Maharashtra Ratna Innovative Youth Award, Abhisek Palit received Best Entrepreneur Award, and Chakde Credit (Harjinder Singh Maan) received the Best Customer Service Award.

Paulami Niyogi received Best Leading Social Change Leader Award, Inventhard Industries received Best company award in manufacturing industries, Wilfred Samson received Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award, Kauvery Hospital received Best Emerging Multi-speciality Hospital in India, Pavan Kumar received Innovative Healthcare Marketer Award, Borsha Sen received women empowerment social worker official of the year, Nirav Thakkar received The Technopreneur Award, Neha Upadhyay received Academic Educationist Award of the Year, Innovovision Technology Consulting Pvt Ltd received Promising Startup in Digitization and Innovation, Success Immigration received Best fastest-growing Company Award in immigration Service provider. Debasish Adhikari received Best Healthcare Excellence Award of the year.

Rohit Seth received Best Entrepreneur Award (Fragrances Segment). Vishvesh Kirit Thakor (VK Computer) received Best Services Award, Piplbyte Infotech received Outstanding Direct Selling Consultancy Award, Dr Afser Hindustani received Business Man of the Year award, GETCRR LLP received Business Consultant of the Year, Saarvasri Herbs Pvt. Ltd received Best Leading Company in Healthcare Sector.

Spaark Grooming Institute received Best Promising Spoken English and Grooming Institute of Eastern Zone, Mr Subbham Goswami, Founder and CEO, Gyanaloyy Innovations Pvt. Ltd received best start-up award in edutech sector, LegalMantra.Net (Shankar Garg) received Best online consultancy award, Samiran Sarkar received the social activist and Icon Award, Ajay Kumar T received Promising Rising Talent Award.



