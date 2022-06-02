Entrepreneurs Who Turned Crisis Into Opportunity With Innovation

Understanding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through the lens of innovation, the innovative business leaders turned the crisis into an opportunity and emerged as an inspiration for all.

The Pandemic Crisis has accelerated the pace of digitization. Today, customers across the value chain are more inclined to go digital. They are now more digitally aware and connected. Just as FinTech grew out of the 2007 financial crisis, COVID-19 gave PropTech an opportunity as a powerful tool to overcome the crisis. As ANACITY, a technology solutions provider, we are a direct result of the compulsions of the pandemic. Our health safety features include temperature and mask checks, quarantine units, contactless delivery, booking of common area facilities such as gyms, pools, etc. to avoid overcrowding, SpO2 Readings, among others, directly addressing the need for ‘touch-free’, automated gated community management", informed, Aayush Puri, Founder, Anacity.

The course and culture of work have changed since the pandemic's advent. Recent reports suggest that employees prefer a flexible working model. Hence organizations must take heed and increase productivity by engaging the workforce, especially with hybrid work models. As a social impact start-up, we create workspace ecosystems in tier 2 and 3 towns that process, people, and are performance-ready. Our vision is to help our clients tap into the abundant talent pool in smaller towns, thus enabling local economies to thrive." Informed, Santosh Mahalingam, CEO, Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd.

In the changing face of the world, one can choose to see a person’s disability & be blinded by it, or can instead choose to be inspired by the possibilities & untapped potential. Monisha Sharma, Director, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, chose to be driven by the motto ‘Believe in Yourself’, making children believe in themselves & thereby believing in the infinite possibilities & potential of children with special needs. She felt an urgent need to extend her educational infrastructure & expertise to these children & their parents, where therapeutic intervention was the need of the hour & launched Lexicon Rainbow Therapy and Child Development Centre. Undeterred with COVID-19’s restrictions on safety, Lexicon Rainbow continued to provide interactive & effective therapy online. “My sole mantra as an educator and facilitator is, “No child should be left behind”. Said Monisha Sharma.



Pulkit Garg, Founder, Aanya Wellness, informed, “Our focus has been to enable masses, especially corporate employees, to understand better healthier lifestyle practices and the sustainable and durable benefits of natural healing. Aanya Wellness is an integrated preventive healthcare ecosystem based on natural healing. The USP of our model lies in the alignment of personalisation and data-backed holistic well-being solutions based on the principles of natural healing: Ayurveda, Yoga, Mental health, Diet, and Naturopathy. Our mission is to empower the masses to lead a healthier lifestyle independent of modern-day ailments like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, depression etc.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Predictions For Success, said that the Pandemic was indeed hard for all of us, but we took it as a challenge and found an opportunity to bring strength to our vision re-engineer our spirituality. It was the time when all needed mentorship more than ever. Whether career guidance for unclear professional paths or relationship counselling for couples. We gave consultation to the covid affected people to bring them more positivity and confidence, which ultimately helped them to fight better. With Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shashtra, and further combining it with Human Psychology and Advanced Data Analytics, we created a perfect amalgam of Holistic Counselling.

Many organisations approached us, and countless company and role-specific workshops were organised to ensure the team didn’t lose the shine of creativity and productivity with the help of mediation, behavioural analysis, holistic sessions and group activities. This all happened online. Now we have more than 150K + Followers on LinkedIn with 15 million + readers every month; we made sure that we were appropriately heard.

Dr. Kishor Navandar, CMD, Blue Billion Group, is among few visionaries and philanthropists who still hold on to strong moral characters. Despite the challenges of entrepreneurship during the pandemic, his compassion toward society, courage, and faith kept him positive in all situations. Dr. Navandar has less to talk about difficulties and more to share his experiences that could work as stepping stones for many disheartened and exhausted ones. During the pandemic and even now, he holds multiple charity activities, serving many people across the country, without revealing it with a primary intention to help people and help them lead better lives.

Poonam Mahajan, Founder, and Director, of Apexx Media (Brand Creators), informed us that, during the pandemic, we curated a platform, ‘Apexx PR Pool’ to foster the growth of the PR Industry with innovative media solutions for both B2B & B2C, which is rapidly growing with a robust database of 1000+ PR solopreneurs and more than 225 associate partners across the world. The global media ecosystem is constantly evolving. We’re crafting a new kind of agency that helps clients navigate that motion and reach their audiences anywhere and on any channel.

