Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) Noida Chapter, the global business network of business leaders, announced its annual theme 'INDICONS' or Indian Icons. The theme resonates well with India's 75th Independence Day. Making the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, even more tuneful is the viral video, created by EO Noida, that celebrates Indian Icons from the past and icons of EO Noida who have upskilled each other.

Paritosh Ladhani , President, EO Noida explains, “Indicons is not just a theme. It's a state of mind which defines the amazing and incredible Indian spirit. The spirit which gives us the push to keep moving forward despite the road blocks. The time has come when the new world order will take cues from the India story. The theme aims at celebrating each of our member who stands tall as an Indian icon in his or her respective field, deriving inspiration from our leaders of the past.”

Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) creates a space where members can have real conversations and learn from one another by sharing their experiences, successes and failures. EO Noida derives inspiration from the disruptors across fields and believes in celebrating global and Indian icons with gusto. “At EO Noida we believe in upskilling each other and also have conversations that promote gender parity. We celebrate women at EO Noida, as much as men. These are exciting times for India when we have a woman tribal President, women sportspersons to look ufo and also many women entrepreneurs who are shattering the proverbial glass ceilings. Indicons celebrates and salutes these women” says Alka Ladhani, Spousal Chair of EO Noida.

EO Noida Chapter was launched amid pandemic and is now in its second year. EO Noida has been a great learning experience for all its members. The birth of this organization marks a special place in the lives of its members as it was created during the pandemic and lockdowns when members were hankering to brainstorm even if it was virtual, to start with.