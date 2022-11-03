Entrepreneur Yuvraj Raghuvanshi’s Inspirational Journey From Trauma To Triumph

“What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”. This is more than just a social media quote for entrepreneur Yuvraj Raghuvanshi who has sailed through innumerable odds to reach where he is today. He doesn’t want to glorify his struggle for he says that many people struggle a lot more than him. He is humble and proud. Although that sounds like an oxymoron, Yuvraj’s enigmatic personality is like that. He thinks that it is a privilege to have met the best people in his worst times. He is also proud of his hustle and perseverance which helped him beat all the odds.

While Yuvraj doesn’t want to romanticize his struggles, we think they deserve a mention. The person who was once struggling for a blanket and a clean space to call home, is today the man behind the digital success of numerous affluent folks and businesses. Call him an underdog or a passionate individual motivated by struggles. Yuvraj was just 18 and experimenting with his life when he was kicked out of his house because everyone perceived him as not serious. They wanted him to get working and support the family in their day-to-day expenses. Yuvraj says that his intention was not to avoid work but to look for something that aligned with his creativity and vision. However, figuring out a life away from family at barely 18 years of age was the toughest thing in his life.

Yuvraj remembers that his footwear was broken and he didn’t have a blanket. He doesn’t blame his family because they were troubled by financial difficulties too. All Yuvraj had was a meager sum of six thousand rupees and endless dreams. He changed multiple trains to reach Mumbai where the major challenge was to find a place to live. From living in the railway waiting room to building garages, he has done it all. There would also be times when he’d sleep on an empty stomach or walk long distances.

He says that he is fortunate to have met some friends and roommates who taught him business. He learned digital marketing, gained insights into the world of PR, and strengthened his skillset. He started freelancing and taking up small projects. Soon his business acumen got better and he started a full-fledged business serving people across industries. Today he runs a digital agency that deals with brand marketing and celebrity and film PR. He is also an angel investor who has invested in more than 8 startups because he believes that no budding entrepreneur must be restricted by a lack of capital.

Yuvraj says that all those years went by in a haze but now when he looks back, he feels proud that it all paid back. Today, not only is he earning a good income, but he is also creating livelihood for many others. His parents are proud, emotional, and also apologetic. From giving them a better lifestyle to convincing the villagers about the importance of education and learning, Yuvraj has made sure that his journey stays an inspiration for everyone. He also urges families to believe in their children and says that every flower blooms in its time.

Such stories are hard to come by in real life and we hope that Yuvraj continues to succeed in his life.