Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Employment, Education And Health Facility Is The Prime Issues Of The State: Raju Danveer ( Raju Kumar)

According to him employment, education and health are the prime issues of the state. And he really wants to do something to improve it. He has his future plans in which he wants to set up industries, provide employment to the people and to take every step to improve the health and education infrastructure of the state. 

Raju Danveer, Social Activist
Raju Danveer, Social Activist

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

Raju Danveer( Raju Kumar), a social and political activist, is known for his good works and a helping nature towards the needy people. In last 12 years of his career he has financially helped so many people. He do charity on a regular basis and has helped more than 1000 students by supporting them financially in their education.

According to him employment, education and health are the prime issues of the state. And he really wants to do something to improve it. He has his future plans in which he wants to set up industries, provide employment to the people and to take every step to improve the health and education infrastructure of the state. 
He admires Pappu Yadav (President of Jan Adhikar Party, Loktantrik) and wants to follow his footsteps.

His party JAP is different from the other party because of their active participation in every matter. Whenever anything happens to anyone they are the first one to respond and assure justice. 

His main reason behind choosing politics is to build network of young, enthusiastic people and help them in various ways. If not politics then social work and business would be his career.

His message to the youth is to have confidence and trust in themself, do something for their own and do not rely solely on government and they'll be successful.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC was taken as Challenge WORKER DAY & NIGHT at WAR Footing Note. Distributed around 50 lacs ( 15k-20k Every Day for 3 Months) FOOD PACKET at different Govt. & Pvt. HOSPITALS. MASK, FOOD, SANITIZER & MEDICINE was Distributed regularly to POOR & NEEDY. Our efforts was widely Comtured by Print & Electronic Media and was appreciated by different EMINENT Personalities.

I do CHARITY on a  regular basis for  ORPHAN CHILDREN mainly Related to their EDUCATION, GIRLS MARRIAGE, People living along Road Side and SENIOR CITIZENS.

Distribute BLANKETS every year in Winter at NIGHTSHELTER and to People living along Roadside.
Provide ( FOOD & SHELTERS ) by organizing Dharamshala to KANVARRIYAS every year is SHRAVANI MELA at DEVGHAR JHARKHAND.
Have Created a Team of around 1,00,000  Above Young & Enthusiastic People throughout Bihar. Who are working directly & indirectly for me and my Cause.

AWARDS

  • Global India National Excellence Award 2022 - Delhi
  • Zee Bihar Jharkhand - for eminent work Related to child education.
  • Bihar Tak - for Social Work during flood in North Bihar.
  • Sach Tak - for Helping COVID-19 Patients & their relatives.
  • Dainik Jagran - for Good work at challenging time like COVID
  • Diffrent NGO – For all type Social Work etc.

My Vision 

MY VISION “ WELFARE OF THE MANKIND” (RIGHTEOUSNESS,SELFNESS,DESIRELESNESS)

