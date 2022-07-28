Emerging Crypto Token IBAT Battle Infinity Raised More Than 1.3 Million USD In Its Presale

Out of the many upcoming and emerging crypto currencies, the new IBAT Battle Infinity Metaverse token has taken a leap in the last few days. Since it’s presale launch the new crypto coin is taken due seriously, which shows in its raising of more than 1.3 million USD in its presale launch.

Those familiar with the market trends says that this token will rise 100x in the next few months. The analysis has been backed by the co-founder Suresh Joshi.

For the beginners, the IBAT Premier League is the world’s first decentralised blockchain NFT-based fantasy sports game that is linked to the metaverse.

The IBAT token, one of the best altcoins to buy in 2022, is the key to unlocking all of Battle Infinity’s capabilities, removing all barriers between the gaming platform and the Metaverse and integrating them all to make its ecosystem smoother, more efficient, and barrier-free. It is a utility token that uses the BEP-20 protocol to operate on the Binance Smart Chain network. The soft cap for this crypto token has reached at 29.31% in just 2 weeks. The hard cap is set to 16500 BNB which is fast filling.

Competing with the existing platforms like Axis Infinity, Sandbox, etc., IBAT is seen as one of the fastest growing Crypto tokens Battle Infinity is an alternative to not so performing coins of the past. Already gaining traction with six different products, which are available in form of NFTs also, IBAT is soaring to harvest the maximum reap of its popularity amongst the players and investors both.

Suresh Joshi says, “Our vision is to bring a new revolution to the traditional world of the gaming industry by integrating gaming with the metaverse and blockchain, making it completely decentralised, giving users and creators true ownership, and providing a secure and limitless immersive experience”.

Here are a few salient features of IBAT Battle Infinity

TOKENISED REWARD MECHANISM: One of the unique ways to award rewards to the winning user is through the use of tokenized rewards.

TRADABILITY: Everything minted as NFT on our platform is tradable in our ecosystem, allowing users to buy or sell their NFT.

USER-FRIENDLY NFT & BLOCKCHAIN EXPERIENCE: Our main goal is to provide our platform to all users around the world because users find it common when they hear about NFT and blockchain, so with that in mind, our team is creating a completely user-friendly experience for every user.

TEAM FORMATION BY CATEGORIES: We have three team formation categories: GOLD, SILVER, and BRONZE, which makes our platform more scalable as we reach out to everyone.

SCALABILITY: When discussing APPS that use NFT and blockchain, the main issue that arises is scalability. To address this, we are using Binance smart chain Network to mint NFTS. In addition, we have introduced tokenized forms of rewarding users that are even tradable and user friendly experience that even a person who doesn't know anything about blockchain and NFT can easily use our platform. All of these factors work together to make it highly scalable.

