Embracing Minimalism In Makeup, The Journey Of Bridal Makeup Artist Chandani Malik

When someone says bride, most of us think of a gaudily clad woman with all jewellery possible and bright makeup. Several jokes and memes wonder whether the groom can recognize the bride once she removes makeup. However, the trend is rapidly changing; brides no longer wish to look like Christmas trees. They wish to look like their natural self and makeup artists are walking the extra mile to accentuate their natural features and make them look like beautifully decked princesses who do not need a thousand layers of makeup for the perfect bridal appeal. Chandani Malik, who is among the top makeup artists of Delhi, is giving a new definition to modern makeup.

Chandani takes pride in her forte, which is creating modern minimalistic bridal looks. She believes that every girl is an incredible creation of god and beautiful in her own way. She uses makeup to enhance the natural features to make them look naturally beautiful. She has climbed to the top of bridal makeup artists because of this approach and has worked with numerous brides globally.

She is a huge advocate of soft glam bridal look that is a favourite among brides too. She is at a great crunch of time this wedding season because numerous brides in India and abroad have booked her for their big day. She is travelling globally to fulfil her commitment of helping them walk down the aisle with immense confidence.

Chandani’s career as a bridal makeup artist started in 2014 after she completed a makeup course at JD institute in Delhi. This was a 360-degree change from her career as a lawyer. Chandani completed her BA LLB but understood along the way that makeup was her true passion. It is her passion that has helped her to learn the nuances of makeup and find her niche as a minimalistic makeup artist. She keeps on learning makeup from several global makeup artists.

Apart from being a makeup artist, she is also a makeup influencer and a content creator. She regularly shares makeup hacks and tutorials on her Instagram page ‘makeupbychandanimalik’ and numerous followers benefit from her insights and tips and tricks about makeup.

Over these years in the field, Chandani has attracted a lot of appreciation for the subtle looks she creates and how she continues to learn.

Chandani wishes to work with more brides worldwide and help many more brides to look the best on their big day. We wish her luck and hope she achieves unlimited success in her vision.