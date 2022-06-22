Elon Musk Is Showing Support For Decentralized Web On Dogecoin (DOGE); Gnox Token (GNOX) Kicks Off Its Second Presale

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has once again expressed interest in Dogecoin, teasing support for Dogecoin's "web69."

This all began when a Dogecoin user, referring to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, remarked in a recent tweet that if Jack and Bitcoin collaborate to develop web5, then popular joke currency Dogecoin may create web69.

Because it cited former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, he paid notice to the tweet and tagged Elon Musk in it, saying "your move," hinting that Musk may launch something similar to Dogecoin's web69. The Tesla CEO then replied to the post with a fire emoji and stated his thoughts on web69, which claims to be a decentralized web on Dogecoin.

The second pre-sale of Gnox Token (GNOX) has begun

Gnox, a DeFi investment platform, announced that it has already started its second presale phase, which began on June 12 and will run until July 12. The announcement was made after the token completed its first presale phase, where it sold a total of $49.5 million tokens.

Furthermore, due to the high demand in the first presale round, the project team is extending the presale period into presale 3. This means that the token launch will be postponed until August 18th.

Previously only scheduled for two presale phases, this extension is intended to help fulfill demand and ensure the development phase is entirely successful.

“As phase two begins, we will enter with a price of 0.0160 per Gnox Token, giving our earliest investors a fantastic position moving forward,” says the project’s spokesperson.

Gnox is a pioneer in the DeFi sector, establishing the yield farming system as a service, and its fast-growing community continues to impress analysts.

Everyone who buys and keeps a GNOX token gets the same amount of passive income from it. By putting money from a treasury into staking opportunities, liquidity pools, and lending protocols, the project can keep providing passive income to its holders. The earnings from their “treasury” are then split among the GNOX holders every month.

Learn more about Gnox:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register