Ekam World Peace Festival Culminates In A Hope For A Global Awakening Of Human Consciousness Towards Peace

In 2018, Sri Preethaji & Sri Krishnaji introduced the Ekam World Peace Festival. Sri Preethaji believes peace is for all living things, not just for humans. For them, promoting peace transcends social activism, politics, and government regulations. Everyone's hearts need to awaken to a state of serenity. And they must transmit this condition of tranquility to their loved ones, coworkers, friends, neighbors, and all other living things.

The event witnessed a fruitful address by Sri Krishnaji with a focus on overcoming inner divide within human beings and attaining peace with oneself - who they are and what they have, emphasizing that world peace will only be attained when people find peace within themselves.

Furthermore, several noble persons spoke at the festival namely Rollin Mccraty, Erik Solheim, Dr Jude Currivan, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Claudio Ansorena Montero and Meng Foon.

The event was followed with a guided meditation by Sri Preethaji and culminated by Sri Krishnaji on a note that our peace is world peace with the vision of bringing peace to humankind and the world in all. Hundreds of schools and colleges, organisations and groups, yoga and meditation studios, towns and villages and scores of individuals participated in the festival. Collectively they held intentions for Peace between Nations, peace for young people of the world and peace for mother Earth. This is the fifth edition of the festival, and with each edition its legion of peace makers, meditators and peace ambassadors is only growing by leaps and bounds.