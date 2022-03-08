Edumilestones Has Launched Career Lab™ For Progressive Schools

Edumilestones, a pioneer in career guidance platform has now launched a next-generation Career Lab™ for schools. Based on 11 years of experience in career counselling industry, this technology is set to help students to identify and execute their career goals with clarity and confidence.

Career Lab™ was first used in Project Paramarsh, Bikaner (A Govt. initiative) for 1000+ schools this year. “After its huge success, the plan now is to extend its coverage across all the private and government schools in India and abroad. The ultimate objective is to make a student career-ready”, as expressed by Mr. Ankit Agrawal- Co-founder and Product Director, Edumilestones.

According to a company official, this digital Career Lab™ has next-generation features like a digital career library, career assessments for all classes, college and exams information, scholarship information among the top highlighted features. There are also other notable features like career boosters, live webinars, online learning classes, students’ inner circle, and even direct application submissions across top universities abroad and much more.

The company aims to onboard 1000 schools via this initiative in the next 2 years. It is claimed that every school will receive a dedicated career analytical dashboard highlighting its schools’ career trend analysis, skills gap, subjects’ preference, achieved milestones, counselling’s summary all under one platform. They revealed their upcoming feature, of soon introducing India’s most comprehensive Alumni management system for schools.

The company is confident to support the schools across any location, through its 4000+ strong network of Certified Career Analyst across India and outside India. They are said to play a critical role in implementing and conducting career counselling’s if so required. However, the schools will also have an option to provide in-house career counselling’s, through their own in-house resources who will be directly trained and supported by Edumilestones.

“With this offering, we will be able to support schools to be future-ready. We have simplified career guidance for students to address all the complex career decisions and executions,” shared by Mr. Vipin Prasanth, Founder and CEO, Edumilestones

Career Lab™ is a great initiative as career guidance will not be limited to career assessments alone but will also provide a detailed execution plan with all solutions bundled inside it. “Edumilestones has always been reputed for its high-end yet simple technology solutions for career counselling. With this launch, we have yet again achieved extra miles in our counselling portfolio” shared by Ms. Fatema M – Psychologist and Strategic Alliance Head, Edumilestones.



