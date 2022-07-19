Dwayne Kirkland Aka D Kirk KV Radiates Sheer Brilliance Through His Music

Dwayne Kirkland, also known as D Kirk KV, has taken the music world by storm as he has managed to create his own distinct identity which has helped him achieve stardom of sorts within a short span of time. His love for music dates back to the time when his father who was known for having an incredible west coast/swagger vibe inspired him to take up music seriously. Although Kirk hails from Philadelphia, most of his family and friends are from the Caribbean and Jamaican shores, so that makes his music more inclined towards the sounds of island style dance-hall beats. He has till date given some exceptional musical numbers, out of which "Put It Down" featuring the artist Sunnie has hit big. One can make out easily that D Kirk's style is inspired by Shaggy and Sean Paul.

When asked about what makes his music sound unique and different from others, he says, "my music amalgamates R&B and the islands which gives out a sweet and spicy vibe, that most certainly sound distinctively unique than the rest. I aim at transporting the listeners to the Bahamas beaches through my tunes, and I feel I have been successful in doing that so far." This fine music artist says that he realized that music was his true calling while in college, where he started honing his skills to become a better artist. With time, he managed to grab the art of music making to its core, and eventually landed up as a professional music artist who got worldwide recognition in a short span of time.

He admires Kid Ink a lot and says that he would be truly blessed if he gets a chance to open for him. J. Cole and Tyga are also a few artists he would like to collaborate with in his lifetime.