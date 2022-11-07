Dushyant Pratap Singh Announces International Web Series, Shooting Will Be In India And Sri Lanka

Famous Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh has announced his upcoming international web series. He told that for this web series he has signed South Industry's famous artist Amit Tiwari, Shawar Ali, famous comedian Ali Asgar, Sri Lankan famous actress Rashiprabha Sandeepani, Aasma Sayed, Pooja Sharma etc.

Mohak Tripuri is going to make his Bollywood debut through web series. He told that it is a privilege for him to work with veteran actors in a web series being directed by a Bollywood director Dushyant Sir.

Direct Dushyant Pratap Singh told that the shooting of the web series will be completed in December to January. The web series will be shot at multiple locations in Sri Lanka, along with Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi in India. Although the makers of the film have not yet disclosed the name of the web series.

Director Dushyant told that the web series is being produced in 3 languages ​​which include Hindi, Sinhala, and Telugu. The web series will be produced on the basis of international standards, with cinematographer Suhas Rao while music is given by Anand Sharma. The director told that it will be a suspense thriller web series.