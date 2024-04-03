Vijay Rengarajan , Director of Product Management at Applied Systems, has been recognized under the category of Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2024, Texas in Insurance Product Development by Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2024. Dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction through the development of intuitive products that drive efficiency and growth for agencies, Vijay has over 16 years of experience in product management within the IT industry and Property and Casualty Insurance domain. He has established himself as an innovative strategist and effective product leader.