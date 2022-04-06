Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj Introduced A ‘Game Changer' Extract For Weight Loss

“It appears to be the breakthrough in weight management for patients with obesity has been waiting for” said Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj. Obesity has inflicted people due to the rise of high calorie products, which comprise the majority of food that we eat almost every day. This results to the increase of people developing various health problems like diabetes, hypertension, slow metabolism, coronary heart disease, and even cancer. There are more illnesses to mention and all rooted from being obese. Since obesity is hard to treat with exercise and dieting alone, obese people have opted to undergo bariatric surgery to remedy this kind of problem. But now people struggling with obesity can make headway in their efforts to shed pounds without having to go under the knife.

Dr. Pratayksha (http://www.pratayksha.com/ ) has introduced new slimming extracts for obese people struggling with weight loss with a safe and non-surgical weight-loss treatment. He and his foundation Shree Skin Care and Slimming Centre have the blueprint to help you speedy and competently attain your weight reduction and fitness goals. They customize their product for their patients in a unique way considering every aspect delicately for instance their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, their choices regarding flavours furthermore analysing their BMI (Body Mass Index) for better reductions. They keenly accompany their patient to reach their weight loss goals with their tailor-made packages through which patient would not get habitual to it and moreover get continual weight loss reductions.

They provide full assurance to their patients to give finest results and help them achieve their fitness goals. Dr. Pratayksha’s (https://www.shreeslimming.com/ ) as it is popularly called, is committed to providing an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment. Shree Slimming team believes that Obesity Medicine Specialists have a moral obligation to their patients and society as a whole to analyse their results and to contribute to improvements in treatment. Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj awarded 'world's fastest weight loss expert' by London's World Book of Record, 2022.



He is recognized as the best expert for his researches and achievements. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products. He has also attended numerous conferences across the globe on anti-obesity. He is a recognized Research Member of many organizations including the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World’s Obesity Organization. His expertise in caring for patients with weight issues are well known in India and abroad and he has also been two-times gold medalist for this. He had been the recipient of several honors and accolades.

Some of them are:

Haryana Govt. Appreciation Certificate for Social Service in 2013

Best Slimming Products in India by Tea Coffee Association of India in 2014

Best Slimming Centre & Skin Laser Treatments in Haryana in 2015

International Leadership & Lifestyle Award in 2016

Best Doctor & Health Care Award in 2017

International Health Care Services & Excellence Award in 2018

In 2019, Stunning Actress, Karishma Kapoor awarded him Best Quality &

Health Care Services and Prominent Director, Arbaaz Khan, awarded

International Wellness & Health Care Award.

Global Leadership Award in 2020

Awarded as “Word's Fastest Weight Loss" expert by London's World Book of Records 2022

Be it weight loss or weight gain; an unhealthy body is something that leads to mental problems as well, and to combat such issues a young health

entrepreneur.

Dr. Pratayksha Bhardwaj is contributing his best to spread the new mantra of “Look Good & Feel Good"

