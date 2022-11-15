Dr. Octo – On The Road To Building A ‘Zero Impact’ Home Care Brand

The pandemic and the subsequent change in lifestyle presented the world with an opportunity to re-evaluate its choices to find means of living with naturally available options, ones that can be termed sustainable. Until then, most of our spaces were home to numerous chemicals right from what we have to what we breathe to what we use. The endless list of home care products that should ideally make our living spaces easier to manage, clean and hygienic are the ones that are leaving them with the chemical residue to single-use packaging that could not only cause harm to us but leaves a negative impact on the environment as well

Why are home cleaning products harmful?

Some of the most commonly used cleaning products in our homes are packed with toxic chemicals that can have serious health implications in the long run. This, along with the way they are manufactured and packaged, is already impacting the environment and contaminating our surroundings.

Some of the most common constituents of home cleaning products like Ammonia, Triclosan, Butoxyethanol, Chlorine, etc can have various drastic effects, ranging from being corrosive, damaging cells in the body, building drug-resistant bacteria, causing allergies and sore throat or respiratory distress syndrome, to name a few.

How is Dr. Octo different?

A bunch of parents and pet parents realized a market opportunity in ‘real, zero impact home cleaning market’ and armed with a vision of building a better today and tomorrow for children and pets, came up with practices and products that could perhaps leave zero negative impact on the world. With the ‘Good Philosophy’, Dr. Octo's home care products are 100% biodegradable, free from harmful chemicals and pollutants.

- Made with care. by the people, for the people – conceptualized, researched, and made by a team of diverse individuals who are parents and pet parents who realize the need for keeping living spaces hygienic, safe, and free of chemicals.



- Safe for you, Safe for the planet: a range of specially designed home cleaning products from Dr. Octo use non-toxic formulations made with bio enzymes and natural ingredients that make your homes and living spaces safer. The natural ingredients make the products 100% biodegradable, eco-friendly, while ensuring the planet is healthier.

- Safe for children and pets: this range of products is powered by nature - made using probiotics and bio enzymes, these cleaners are safe not just for adults but little children and pets too – they come with the benefit of being eco-friendly, biodegradable, and completely non-toxic

- Sustainable in every way – working towards building an environmentally sustainable brand, Dr. Octo ensures their range of products is plastic-neutral from the word go! For every piece of plastic used, the brand recycles a similar quantity of plastic

- Zero Impact brand – the home cleaning range from the brand is designed in a way that leaves zero negative impact on the surroundings, making the products 100% biodegradable

It’s time to adapt to small lifestyle changes that can have a deep and positive impact to the world around us, one step at a time.