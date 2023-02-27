Dr. Mohan Sellappa Gounder’s Extensive Research In Computer Vision And Machine Learning Has Shaped The Next Generation Of Leaders In The Space

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of computer science is growing at a rate of 21% annually. Though the field has become increasingly popular in the last decade or so, Dr. Mohan Sellappa Gounder started his career many years before the field was a commonly pursued career path globally. Growing up, Dr. Mohan Sellappa Gounder had hopes of obtaining an engineering degree, but the way his career panned out, in reality, was more fulfilling than he ever could have imagined.

Dr. Mohan Sellappa Gounder immediately fell in love with academia; being around other innovative thinkers and getting exposure to cutting-edge research was thrilling, but he knew this work was important for the future. It was just a few years after his undergraduate experience that Dr. Gounder began pursuing a master’s degree in computer cognition technology. Just two years after that, he started the journey of securing a Ph.D. in computer science. The key contributions of his Ph.D. were largely in the field of 3D computer vision. Due to the groundbreaking results of his research, his publications have been cited by many scholars

In between formal education endeavors, Dr. Gounder found himself pulled toward educational settings. He worked as a lecturer, senior lecturer, and even an assistant professor at reputable universities in India prior to completing his Ph.D. Gifted with a natural skillset as an educator, Dr. Gounder began researching and supporting higher education programs at universities around the world. In the last decade, he has produced 6 Ph.D. candidates in the areas of machine learning, computer vision and video processing, as well as more than 24 master’s candidates in similar fields. All the supervised projects were converted to intellectual properties such as research articles or patents.

Working with students in different settings and different countries has been a highlight of Dr. Gounder’s career. Being able to support others in the journey of recognizing their own potential and achieving great things is powerful and transformative. Throughout his experience as a professor, Dr. Gounder managed and designed the curriculum at universities in India, the Middle East, and the South Pacific. He focused on designing bachelor’s and master’s curricula for computer science programs with an emphasis on computer vision, machine learning, and data science and multimedia. He became an expert in teaching about Learning Management Systems (LMS), and eventually, he led deployment efforts of these systems at a number of universities. In total, Dr. Gounder has onboarded 15,000 users to the system in the last 10 years.

As a passionate researcher, when Dr. Gounder is not spending time educating, he’s conducting his own research. Between 2013 and 2019, he worked on developing a mobile application that utilized augmented reality and computer vision to give users the chance to use a variety of equipment features while working out. Another project focused on implementing a Tamil keyboard on Android devices. The simple interface supported easy typing and language basics, opening up the usage of these devices to a new population.

Dr. Gounder’s research articles have been cited more than 200 times and his patent applications have seen impressive levels of success. As a senior member of IEEE, an Eminent Fellow in SAS, a Fellow in FERC, and a member of IAENG, Dr. Gounder stays well-connected to a large network of researchers in the industry. These connections help advance his own research, but more importantly, keep him informed of the future of machine learning, computer vision, and computer science more broadly.

Beyond research or education, Dr. Gounder travels the world as an ABET evaluator. He evaluates some of the most prestigious universities and their programs to ensure that students all over the world are getting quality education before they enter the workforce. Dr. Gounder’s commitment to learning has evolved into a commitment to educating, and future computer science majors are better off because of his contributions to the industry as a whole.