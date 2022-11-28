Dr Hemant Barua Once Again Bestowed With The 'Star Achievers Awards 2022' Under The Category 'Best Astrologer In India'

The highly trusted astrologer in India, Dr Barua has once again placed himself at the top stance for his outstanding contributions and knowledge. He was awarded at the 'Star Achievers Award' ceremony in Delhi on November 26, 2022, by the celebrated actress Bhagyashree, actress Navya Singh, and singer Shibani Kashyap.

He was present with his better half Pooja Barua to receive the prestigious accolade. The event was organized by Tarot Queen Meenu Sharma. The ceremony was attended by many distinguished and professional astrologers from all across the globe.

A Precis about Dr Hemant Barua, Medalist of 'Star Achievers Awards 2022'

Hemant Barua is one of the best astrologers in India. He is a notable Vedic astrologer and researcher with over 23 years of experience. He has been honoured with the 'Star Achievers Awards 2022' for the category 'India's Best Astrologer Award'. Due to his extraordinary contributions to the field of astrology, Dr Hemant Barua was vested with such honour. Apart from it, the best celebrity astrologer has also received more than 100 accolades in a span of twenty years. The prominent ones are Global Best Astrologer Award 2022, The International Jyotish Ratna Award 2021, Global Srestham Award 2021. He has also received a Doctor of Astrology degree.

How did it all begin- The backstory

From his early life, he had a never-ending passion for astrology. He did his studying, the imperative research and exploration in Astrology while working as a creative head and came to be what he is today- a full-time renowned astrologer! Today, he is listed among the top astrologers in India and his journey is an inspiring one. In the field of astrology, the one thing that is of utmost importance is 'trust'. With his honest and practical approach towards astrological services, the community has grown immensely with 100% satisfactory contributions. To date, there are over 75,000 clients all over the world who acknowledge his astrological predictions and the numbers are growing rapidly.

Services Provided by Dr Hemant Barua

Listed by several prime news agencies as one among the best 5 astrologers in India, he offers services in almost all aspects of astrology. Some of the best ones are solutions and remedies regarding business dilemmas, job difficulties, marriage issues, legal issues; match-making, foreign settlement, love relationships, wealth and property, health and fitness, and horoscope analyses. To provide effective solutions, he uses various professional and scientific astrological tools. He also has his own YouTube channel with over one lakh subscribers where he posts videos relating to monthly horoscopes and various other topics like Sade Sati, Mangal Dosh, Kaal Sarp Dosh, Rahu Ketu Yog, and so on and so forth through Vedic astrology.

The one aspect that has led to such huge followers of him is that he provides his solution and remedies not on the basis of 'what his clients want to hear' but on 'what it actually is'. All the suggested remedies and solutions are derived from scientific and practical calculations with no space for myths! Hence, he is also referred to as the 'myth-buster'.

Astrological contributions of Dr Hemant Barua

Hemant Barua is an expert in Vastu Shastra, Gemology and Numerology. He has done extensive research on all 27 Nakshatras. His series related to 'Nakshatras' uploaded on his YouTube channel has received commendable viewers and has been appreciated a lot.

Also, for the past three years, he has been living with the books to master the art of 'Trimayasha', and finally, after continuous and dedicated effort, he has come up with a method for its remedial work related to it! He has also written a book which will be published anytime soon. Apart from that he attends guest lectures, workshops, conferences, and seminars and has written many dissertations on astrology!

The Trimayasha Technique of Remedy by Dr Hemant Barua

One of his greatest contributions to the field of astrology is his technique to compute the Trimayasha. Earlier, when it took almost days to compute the Trimayasha, presently, with his technique it can be done within hours. Dr Barua took the help of the Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra to come to his conclusion.

According to the top astrologer in India, Trimayasha is a remedial approach that helps astrologers get to the bottom of the dilemma. It depicts the three aspects of life and due to its unique planetary and DNA code, this calculation is done separately for every individual. Once the required calculations are done, Trimayasha can help determine accurate results.

How to connect to him?

Dr Hemant Barua is one of the highly trusted astrologers in India and has clients from around the world. Apart from physical consultation, he also offers online consultation where you can ask any number of relevant questions within the given time frame. Apart from that, his astrological predictions and remedies are not only effective but are all derived in a scientific manner!

To book a consultation session, one can visit his website www.planetsnhouses.com or directly contact him on his phone through Whatsapp. The number for communication is +91 9773959523.

To sum it all up, if you are someone who believes in 'Science' more than 'miracles', you must for once visit Dr Hemant Barua. He believes in busting various astrological myths, and one can see some of them on his YouTube channel. Roughly speaking, Astrology is the science that studies your planetary positions in your natal charts to give you either a headstart or a warning, so that you can take a step back, rethink and proceed without the fear of failure. The techniques and tools used by Dr Hemant Barua are well-tested and help derive accurate results. He also devised an easy way to compute Trimayasha, within a day, which otherwise took days! He has great knowledge in the field of astrology and has a doctorate in astrology as well. Many distinguished bureaucrats, politicians, and Bollywood stars have been his routine clients. And another reason behind such immense popularity is that no one goes empty-handed. With whatever circumstances one comes to him, they will get satisfactory solutions to all their problems!