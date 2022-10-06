Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Camera Reviews: Do Dotcom Products Security Camera Work? Must Read Before You Buy

With the current situation in the world, there is growing importance in increasing the security to protect our homes and our belongings. To guarantee that our homes and belongings are safe the most effective method is to keep our eyes constantly on them. But with our busy schedules, it is not practical. As the danger of property theft, house invasions, porch pirates, and even uninvited solicitors is increasing day by day there should be a practical and highly efficient method to enhance security. The best method for that is having a security camera with advanced features. We can ensure that all the above thefts can be avoided with security cameras.

The best security camera we can have is the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam which has all the advanced features to ensure that our homes are safe even when we are far away. By using this advanced security method, you can keep an eye on what's going on in your home even when you're not there with a high-quality security camera like the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam. We can ensure that the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is the currently trending security system in the countries like USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and many other countries.

What is Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam?

Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is a technologically advanced product that will provide a better security to your homes as well as business or office premises. It is a smart security camera which uses Wi-Fi to send live video to smartphones. This advanced camera has a special feature as it doesn’t require any specific installation. It is very simple to use as it can be connected to any standard light bulb plug.

When we purchase this all what we have to do is first to install the free application available for both Android and Apple iOS smartphones. After downloading and installing the app associated with the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam an account can be created which will guide you through a series of instructions. Then anyone can easily use this smart device after connecting it to a bulb plug.

Special Features of Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam:

The advanced features of the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam make it more selective than other traditional security cameras in the market today. The normal technical features of this smart device can be summarized below.

Size: 6 inches*2.7 inches dimensions

Features: Video 1080p HD IR Day & Night Vision

Motion Detection Advanced Motion Detection

Field of View: 3600

Audio: 2 Way Talk System with ANC

Infrared LED

Power & Connectivity: Connect to a bulb plug

Connect to a bulb plug Installation: Estimated Installation Time: 15 min

15 min Other things included: Quick Start Guide

User Manual

Security Sticker

The advanced features of the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam can be summarized below.

Easy Installation – The easy installation as to connect to a bulb plug makes it easy to install by anyone. Therefore, everyone selects it over the others which are difficult to set up.

Full color night vision - When the sun sets, Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam automatically turns on Full Color Night Vision. The quality is outstanding and superior to Infrared Night visions as illustrated in the photo. The supercharged infrared LED’s allow the transmission of high quality video back to your device.

Motion tracking and real time alerts - Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam Automatic motion sensor detects movement and follows the object until it is out of range. Smarty® sends a Real time alert to your device of any motion detected.

Alarm function - With Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam technology, you can set oﬀ an alarm to scare away any unwanted guests. You will receive an alert and can sound the alarm within the app.

Great baby and pet camera - Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam has a two-way audio feature that allows you to Listen and Talk thru the camera at any time - from anywhere in the world.

Two-way audio - Listen and Talk to Family Members anytime- from anywhere in the world.

Bright light feature - Turn on 4 Bright lights to replace the light you removed for the Camera. Or light up an area where motion was detected.

Fit in to most bulb outlets - Where there is a bulb outlet, you can install your Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam. This camera is equipped with 4 Super-Bright LEDs to replace the light that was removed. That way, you've kept your security light AND now have a camera as well.

As a result of these features, a quick signal will be sent to the owner when there is a visitor, or any theft is trying to enter the house. Therefore, most people select this Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam over conventional security cameras to keep their house safe.

Benefits (Pros) of Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam:

Users of the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam have highly recommended this product on the official website over other conventional security cameras due to the benefits it gives to the users. The benefits it gives can be summarized below.

As the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam provides a high-quality video of anyone around the camera it will never let a visitor go unnoticed. Even though when the owners are not at home they can communicate with the visitors through two way audio.

As this provides a high level of security to the houses during the day time as well as night time any unnecessary entrance can be easily detected.

Users will never miss any package brought by currier service when they are not at home

Easy to install

Low price

30 days money back guarantee

All these benefits together will attract more and more customers to his product.

Cons of Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam:

It can only be gotten from the official website of the manufacturers, and this is to avoid you getting scammed or getting an inferior product

Need continuous power supply

It has very limited stock available, hurry!

How Do I Use the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam?

Installing the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is easy as pasting a sticker on your wall. Plus, your Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam package includes a user manual with some simple steps to follow in order to get it working. However, the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam, what you have to do is to visit the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam official website first to place your order. Then when your order arrives at your doorstep, then you can follow the outlined processes below: Firstly, you have to download and install the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam App. This mobile App provides remote monitoring of the entrance to your home. The Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam App can easily be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store, depending on which smartphone model you use. Secondly, you need to install the camera to the bulb plug. With this Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam, you can successfully install it in about 15 minutes.

Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam Reviews:

Based on the reviews of the users Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam can be rated with a 4.9 STAR rating. This shows that users are highly satisfied with the outputs they obtained by using this product.

The few real reviews given by the users can be listed below to emphasize how good this product works for the users.

James - Easy to set up. Good quality picture. Can preset camera views. Does a good job tracking a person and even our little dog. I recommend this product. Responsive technical support. We reached out to tech support on a Sunday evening and they got back to us right away.

William - The quality of the live feed from this camera is exceptional. The price is very reasonable and even more important than that is that the set up and use of this camera is very user-friendly. I like to say that if I was able to understand this and set it up, anyone could! Besides the unit that screws into a lightbulb socket, this camera also comes with an adapter that you could use to plug it into an AC outlet. That right there makes this so usable in just about any type of location you would need. Highly recommend this product!

Charles - I like this camera very much. Very convenient and easy to set up. The App for the set up is easy to use. I did buy a mini SD Card which are cheap to record video and photos. If looking for wireless camera for easy installation, this is the one.

John - Was really easy to setup and get going. Have had. Harder time with more expensive name brand products. Quality is better then what I expected from this price point. Has decent features like audio, siren, etc. The app does show you a 5 second ad when you open it, but goes away on its own and brings you to login. At the login screen you can make an account and login, or, you can choose to not make an account and login without one ( although you risk losing some settings or recordings if you switch phones I guess) Either way, the app is simple to use..works pretty flawlessly which is surprising. Placement is important here, I have this up high looking down and it's perfect.

Gerald - I care for a sick family member while working full-time, so I was looking for a simple, budget-friendly camera to keep tabs on their care while I'm at work. This camera works perfectly for that! First of all, I love the concept of a security camera which can be installed in a bulb socket (no wires to mess with!) It's so convenient! It took less than 5 mins to set up with the app over wifi with the help of the surprisingly detailed instruction manual. The image quality was better than expected for the price. The camera angle is easy to adjust from the app and if I press the sound button, I can even hear my family member interacting with their caregivers. With the press of a button, I can also communicate directly through the camera with my relative. Overall, it's a great value for the money!

Thomas - This is the greatest for those who don't have electrical source to mount security camera but have power source for porch light. I removed porch bulb and replaced with this security bulb. It's better than porch light as now it is operated by motion which means I'm never in the dark when I come home at night. It alerts me if anyone is within range of my property. I connected to the cloud and can review any activity. I can pan a radius with screen movement. Perfect solution for outdoor security surveillance! Price is very affordable too! It's a must have!

Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam Price:

Even though Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is having more advantages over other conventional security cameras, the price is very reasonable and affordable. It is one of the main advantages of this product. Discounts and considerable price reductions for purchases are always associated with this product on the official website. The official website will provide the 50% discount for the online purchases.

Additionally, the manufacturers recommend a 30-day money-back guarantee to the customers who do not satisfy with the security provided by the Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam within this period. You will receive a full refund from the company. Additionally, you will receive the shipping fee as well. This shows how much guarantee they give to their product.

The above discounts and offers are subject to both availabilities of stock and time of order. Therefore, be mindful to carefully go over the timely discounts available for Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam every time you visit the official website.

How to Order Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam:

Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cams are only available online. Ordering your OWN Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is a hassle-free and simple process. Only you have to do is to visit the official website of the product and contact the product owner. Information on Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam retail parks and deals, such as prices, discounts, offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own security camera at your doorstep:

Choose the number of Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam you intend to buy and add them to your shopping cart. Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, postal code etc. Choose the payment method (Paypal or credit card) and enter card details. Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order.

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Is Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam legit?

The Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is introduced to the market with the aim of providing the highest security to residential and business premises. Homes with Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cams are more secure, safe, and convenient than homes without security cameras. Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is an extremely effective and reasonably priced security camera. Also, it is very easy to install and you can fix it anywhere you want if you have a bulb plug. Along with that, if the customer is not happy with the product they can claim a 100% cashback with the money-back guarantee.

All this proves that Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam is a legit product that users can trust.

Frequently asked questions:

How does this work during rolling brownouts and power outages?

For the camera to be ‘ON’ and functional, the camera needs to have consistent power as there are no batteries in the camera. If the camera looses power, for example during a thunderstorm, once power is restored the camera will turn back on and link back to Wifi automatically.

How much is a security camera?

Great question, with the growing competition our price varies day to day, week to week. In order to see todays price, please fill in your information above to apply our discount code of 50% OFF Today.

How long does a security camera last? Life expectation?

The Dotcom Products Lightbulb Security Cam does not contain batteries. It relies solely on the light bulb socket or wall adapter for power. The life expectancy of the camera should last 20-30 years, as with anything it’ll last as long as it’s taken care of. After purchase you’ll be given the opportunity to grab a 3 year warranty which includes full replacement if anything were to go wrong.

Can I use regular size SD card?

The current card size that fits in the camera is a MINI SD Card which will be for purchase during checkout. You’ll be able to add a Mini SD Card for each camera you purchase. The camera does not accept regular size SD cards at this time, only the Mini SD Cards with a maximum storage of 64 GBs.

If someone comes to the door, does that camera notify you on the phone app?

Yes, there is an option in the camera settings to notify you when it senses any activity. You’ll be notified through a push notification from the app on your phone that motion has been detected. You can then talk to the person through the camera and can hear them back when they speak.

