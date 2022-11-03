Door Ringer Reviews - Legit Door Ringer Video Doorbell Or Fake Home Surveillance System?

There's no denying that the world is increasingly becoming unsafe. The sporadic rise of home invasions, burglaries, property theft, breaking and entering, or even porch pirates bears testimony to this. A video doorbell is one of the most practical and effective ways of combating this menace. Not only is it unobtrusive enough to catch uninvited guests and solicitors unawares, but it can also be placed strategically to deter would-be 'professional burglars' from accessing your front door. Door Ringer video doorbell is one such high-tech gadget that is taking the property and real estate market by storm. But is it a worthwhile investment? Let's see.

What is Door Ringer?

As the name suggests, Door Ringer is a revolutionary product that provides real-time notification whenever a guest, stranger, or visitor shows up at your front door. This technologically advanced product is engineered to capture, record, and transmit HD video of what is happening at your front door before using Wi-Fi to send it directly to your smartphone. Unlike other doorbell cameras at this price range, Door Ringer has a clever motion detection feature, increasing its effectiveness massively.

How Does Door Ringer Work?

This device is programmed to be activated automatically as soon as your doorbell is pressed. This also sends real-time notifications to your phone via Wi-Fi as long as your phone is connected to the internet. The device, which has an HD camera cleverly hidden from plain view, also begins recording the happenings on your front door and surreptitiously uploading it to the cloud for future reference. Remember that purchasing the device gives your free access to the platform's dedicated application, which works flawlessly with both Apple iOS and Android smartphones. As such, you will be prompted to download and install this app before creating an account on the platform, allowing you to monitor this smart door ringer device remotely from anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet.

Features of the Door Ringer Video Monitoring Doorbell

The Door Ringer boasts several incredible advanced features added ingenuously to make it more convenient, selective, and effective than traditional or conventional doorbells currently in the market. Here's a quick compilation of that.

Size: 128mm by 27mm by 65mm

Color: Black with silver nuances/trim

Features:

● Can record full HD 1080p video complete with infrared day & night video

● Comes equipped with motion detection, geofencing, and advanced image-resolving capabilities

● Uses a 3-battery rechargeable power pack

● Boasts of wireless 802.11 connectivity

● Operating conditions range between -20°C and 50°C, hence can survive even the worst of winter chills

Unique Features of the Door Ringer Video Monitoring Doorbell

Here are some of the features that make this Door Ringer Monitoring Device stand out from the crowd :

● Easy installation: Considering that the device is completely wireless, it should not come as a surprise that the installation process of the Door Ringer is quite straightforward. Including an easy-to-follow start-up guide means that almost anyone can hack it as long as they can follow a few simple instructions.

● Rechargeable batteries: According to various reviews, rechargeable batteries have a reasonable enough lifespan, which means that they can continue powering the device should there be a power cut or in the event of a blackout.

● Night vision and Infrared recording: Thanks to the 1080p IR night vision camera, the Door Ringer is capable of capturing, recording, and transmitting high-definition videos at any time of the day or night. As such, you can see who it is at your front step with good enough clarity regardless of the weather or time of the day

● Wide-enough field of vision: Equipped with a 170 degrees horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of vision, the viewing angles of your front porch should be sufficiently covered. This allows you to get a commanding and unobstructed view of anyone who walks to your front door without losing focus of the immediate surrounding field of vision.

● GEO-fencing alerts interposed with advanced motion detection: This advanced feature allows the user to detect and record any apparent movement of the area just outside their front door. It, for instance, can automatically detect when a stranger approaches your door even if they do not ring the bell, then sends this alert to your smartphone.

● Quick and real-time notifications: Here is the thing, a smartphone alert is often sent directly to your phone as soon as the Door Ringer video monitoring device detects any movement in front of your main entrance. What's more, it also allows the recording, transmission, and broadcasting of live video to your phone wherever you are in the world, as long as you are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection.

● Sensitive sensors: The motion detection sensors in this device are sensitive enough to detect even the slightest of movements and begin recording automatically while sending an alert to your phone automatically. Thanks to this capability, your chances of detecting would-be thieves and alerting the relevant authorities go up dramatically, which helps you avoid costly property losses or even a deadly home invasion.

● Money-back guarantee: You are allowed to return this product within a month of your purchase should you not be in any way satisfied with its performance. Essentially, this makes it a risk-free purchase.

In Closing

This is arguably one of the clever doorbell designs out there at the moment. That being said, the Door Ringer is only available via their official website, and the stock periodically runs out. So you may want to hurry and grab a unit while they are still around!

