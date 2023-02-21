Dogetti: The New Doge Taking On Dogecoin & Shiba Inu

Industry Overview

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has seen a significant improvement compared to the week before when prices of most top cryptocurrencies fell sharply following an investigation into Kraken over allegations that the prominent crypto exchange violated security rules, immediately prompting concerns of a regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry. The widespread scrutiny caused the global crypto market cap to crash below the $1 trillion mark to trade in red; investor confidence has since grown as the global market cap was standing at $1.12 trillion signalling a bullish cycle ahead.

Despite being a highly volatile market, the cryptocurrency industry offers an even greater opportunity to make millions. With several currencies available to invest in, investors have a wider range to select from. However, it is essential that an investor understands the pros and cons each currency has to offer. While currencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been around for a while and are more or less household names among the crypto community, Dogetti (DETI) has become a new revelation to the meme coin circle.

Dogecoin, Surging With Resistance

Created in 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) is cryptocurrency’s first-ever meme coin prompting a massive surge of similar meme coins to enter the market. Based on the popular “doge” Internet meme that features a Shiba Inu dog as its logo, Dogecoin is an open-source digital currency, used as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation and sharing of quality content.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price had jumped roughly 5% during the week to trade at $0.088 but experts suggest the surge is yet to justify bullish movement as DOGE was resisting sitting at the $0.10 mark for close to six weeks.

Shiba Inu, Surging In Green

Created in 2020 as a direct rival for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu uses the Ethereum-based Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm which validates transactions and creates new blocks in exchange for a reward. Unlike the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, PoS is more energy-efficient and secure.

Shibu Inu's price rose by 2.61% overnight after consolidating throughout last week. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001352 to show a 4.99% weekly gain.

Dogetti: The Family Doge

Dogetti (DETI) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Network that is fully decentralized and community-driven, with no centralized ownership with the concept of creating a strong and united family that will be rewarded regularly.

Dogetti

Dogetti is currently in stage 1 of its presale, and at the time of writing DETI had raised $192,413 and will proceed to the next stage of funding upon raising $500,000 in presale tokens. During the Initial Coin Offer (ICO), Dogetti is offering a limited-time “secret family code”, ‘WISEGUY25’ which buyers can use to receive 25% extra tokens with a DETI purchase.

Built on the principles of transparency, trust, and longevity, Dogetti’s ecosystem consists of DogettiSwap, Dogetti NFTs, and DogettiDAO. DogettiSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can swap any ERC-20 token with a 6% tax fee on every transaction. 2% of this will be redistributed to all Dogetti wallets, 2% will be donated to charity and the other 2% will be added to a liquidity pool. Dogetti NFTs will allow users to adopt their Dogetti puppy, which can be used as a digital companion and DogettiDAO will allow DETI family members to propose and vote on proposals for the development and direction of the project.

