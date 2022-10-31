Dogcoin Is 200X Faster Than Aptos, Polygon, And Ethereum

Very few people are aware of Dogcoin’s significant advantage over top blockchain networks.

In 2022, we saw the emergence of a number of decentralized apps or dApps which require a powerful network in order to handle sophisticated functions. While a number of developers were working on popular networks such as Aptos, Polygon, and Ethereum, a new network is outperforming all three - Dogcoin.

Delivering performance speeds up to 200X faster than popular blockchain networks

What sets Dogcoin apart from other networks is its ability to driver performance that many other networks can not rival at this time. In fact, Dogcoin can provide a 2000+ max dps rating along with 3-second block intervals. Also, Dogcoin provides Dpos high-speed consensus which makes it ideal for complex decentralized gaming and other high-demand projects.

A Whole New Way to Build dApps

These days, dApp developers have the opportunity to create a decentralized blockchain project that can reach hundreds of millions of people. Therefore, they need to pick a network with scaling in mind. With Dogcoin, developers have the confidence knowing that they can build their project and they won’t have to deal with lagging or capacity issues in the future.

A Worldwide Network of Top Crypto Partners

As an emerging network, Dogcoin has already attracted some of the most notable top crypto partners. Ecosystem partners include Binance Smart Chain, CoinMarketcap, CoinGecko, and Gext. Exchange partners include Multichain and Pancake Swap. As the network continues to grow, it is expected that Dogcoin will partner with more notable crypto and blockchain entities.

The Future of dApp and Dogcoin’s Role

In the future, it is expected that more mainstream companies and brands will want to find a home in the decentralized world. Dogcoin is perfectly positioned to be the one choice for these developers and brands thanks to its incredible speed and powerful partnerships. It is expected that Dogcoin will be one of the most notable networks during the next crypto bull market.

Getting Started with Dogcoin

Dogcoin is a fast, open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps. If you would like to get started with Dogcoin, you can visit the project’s official website at Dogcoin.network. You can also communicate with the project team members on the project’s social media accounts on Twitter and Telegram.