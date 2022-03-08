Doaa Alghouti Brings Out The Best In Fashion Through Her Clothing Brand 'Anatomi'.

Her passion pushed her to transition her entire career from an interior designer to a fashion entrepreneur.

Women entrepreneurs have been known to change the course of any industry they are in, and we have many fine examples in front of us who have marked their strong presence and made it to the top in the ever evolving industry of fashion. A few have stood out distinctively, creating some most amazing designs the world has ever seen, leaving people gasping looking at their outstanding creativity and deep knowledge about the craft. The charming young fashion entrepreneur from Dubai fits the bill truly as she has exhibited her extreme talent and established one of the most looked after fashion brands - Anatomi. Launched in 2015, the name has gained recognition not only in the GEC countries, but also on a global platform.

Doaa Alghouti was not a fashion entrepreneur since the beginning of her career as she started off with interior designing and architecture, which she felt was not her calling and soon settled for an alternative career which always fascinated her - fashion. She says that she was skeptical initially but later on realized that this was the best decision of her life as she was able to focus completely on her new career, which was a bit difficult earlier. Her decision was right on target as soon she established her own brand which went on to create history by unveiling it's first Fall/Winter 18 collection in Paris Fashion Week and its Spring/Summer 19 and Spring/Summer 20 in the New York Fashion Week which received an overwhelming response.

Speaking about her brand, Doaa says that her contemporary label has distinctive style comprising modern silhouettes which exude tremendous aesthetics. The modern, trendy designs with a touch of sophistication and femininity adds much appeal to her clothes line. The quality, texture and the entire materials that go into the making of Anatomi's collection brings out an excellent end product which amazes all. She says that all her designs are inspired by nature and architecture, and that's quite evident in her impressive collection, which spells class in every piece.

