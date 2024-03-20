The meme coin market has seen a significant boost in recent months, soaring by 61% to reach $62 billion

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe have all surged by 57%, 59%, and 292% respectively in February

KangaMoon is a new meme coin conceptualizing the idea of the social-fi model with P2E gaming elements

The rise of the meme coins market has coincided with the general market uptrend. Meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and KangaMoon have seen a huge rise in recent months. Similarly, Solana-based meme coins such as Bonk and DogWifHat are shaping up the meme coin industry with incredible surges.

With the meme coin market back on track, investors may be looking to find meme coins that are perfect to grow their portfolio. As such, analysts have curated the 5 leading meme coins investors should be looking to invest in in March.

The Meme Coin Market

According to CoinMarketCap, the meme coin market has an astonishing $62B market capitalization and a day-to-day trading volume of more than $11B. The market received its most productive year in 2021, with many meme coin holders making substantial profits. While the general market downturn has affected the growth of meme coins, the market is bouncing back.

As such, many meme coins are flooding the expansive market. Notable among the new meme coins is KangaMoon with its creative blend of the social-fi model with the interactive gaming environment. Not only KangaMoon, but Solana-based meme coin projects like DogWifHat have been a revelation since their launch in 2023. Let's dive into the top 5 meme coins that are making waves in the market at the moment.

New Meme Coins Flooding the Market

KangaMoon KANG

Protocol: KangaMoon

Token Name: KANG

Network: Ethereum ERC-20

Total Supply: 1 Billion

What is KangaMoon?

KangaMoon (KANG) began its crypto journey earlier this year with a promise to bring back actual utility to the meme coin world. The project offers a blend of the social-fi model with a P2E gaming adventure to develop an ecosystem of meme lovers who engage themselves in gaming competitions. KangaMoon adopts a community-driven approach where users are greatly rewarded for their interaction and engagement within the community.

So far, the KangaMoon project is at the 4th stage of the presale. After starting at a presale price of $0.0050 in stage 1, KANG has surged to $0.014 in the ongoing stage 4 with early investors having gotten over 180% ROI. With the token expected to list at tier 1 exchanges by Q2 2024, analysts forecast that KangaMoon price will reach $0.5 before the end of the year.

The KangaMoon platform has already raised $2,100,000 and is on course to reach $2.5M by the end of the month. KANG holders can also earn more tokens when they engage in community activities like sharing tweets and commenting on posts that promote the platform.

DogWifHat

Protocol: DogWifHat

Token Name: WIF

Network: Solana

Total Supply: 998 Million

What is DogWifHat?

DogWifHat is one of the leading meme coins on the Solana blockchain. The project was launched in 2023 but has gone on to become a mainstay in the meme coin sphere. From a price value of $0.2 in early February, the DogWifHat price rose to $2.48 on March 10, which is the ATH. DogWifHat has sparked investors’ interest with its Shiba Inu style of dog image. Having launched recently, DogWifHat has a thriving community of more than 55k on Twitter and about 15k on Telegram.

DogWifHat has gained 580% in the past 30 days, with a year-to-date cumulative increase of 1200% based on data from CoinMarketCap. Although there has been a decline in DogWifHat market cap and trading volume, the token price is yet to be affected. With the bull run coming with full force, DogWifHat may trade at $5 by the end of Q1 of 2024.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Protocol: Shiba Inu

Token Name: SHIB

Network: Ethereum

Total Supply: 589 Trillion

What is Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) made a headstart in the crypto market in 2020 after surging by an exponential percentage in millions. The meme coin eventually attained its all-time high record of $0.00008845 in 2021. Although Shiba Inu has had its doses of the market meltdown, the meme coin is still popular among investors. The Shiba Inu price has rallied by over 238% in the past year and 267% over the past month based on market stats.

The Shiba Inu community is an open-source blend of dynamic decentralized applications that are built on the Ethereum network. The meme coin was established to challenge the then-rising popularity of Dogecoin and has gone on to become one of the most popular meme coins in history. Some analysts have projected 50x ROI before the end of the year, making it one of the best meme coins to invest in now.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Protocol: Dogecoin

Token Name: DOGE

Network: Ethereum

Total Supply: 143 Billion

What Is Dogecoin?

Arguably, Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the oldest meme coins to ever grace the crypto market. The project thrives on pure hype and has seen astronomical rises in recent years. Popular lovers of Dogecoin include Elon Musk, who has continually hyped the meme coin in the past few years. Dogecoin attained its all-time high of $0.7376 on May 08, 2021, after a series of tweets by Musk. However, the gains have been wiped out with the bear market taking charge since then.

Although the meme coin has begun to pick up in recent weeks by following the general crypto uptrend, Dogecoin is still 76% far from its ATH. Meanwhile, Dogecoin price has gone up by 113% in the past month and is trading at $0.1759. On the weekly price chart, Dogecoin increased by only 8% but could be set for a massive rise in the next few weeks. With the bull market now in motion, Dogecoin's price may reach $0.5 in Q1 of 2024, making it one of the top meme coins to buy and HODL now.

Bonk (BONK)

Protocol: Bonk

Token Name: BONK

Network: Solana

Total Supply: 93 Trillion

Bonk (BONK) is another Solana-based meme coin on the list of top meme coins that investors should focus on. The meme coin made its crypto debut in December 2022 and has gone on to become a major force in the meme coin sphere. Initially, Bonk was launched to reward users who have contributed to the development of the Solana ecosystem, but it has grown in recent times, having set a new all-time high record of $0.000004704 a week ago.

Recently, Bonk was rated as the meme coin of the year by CoinMarketCap, which showcases the unique attributes of the meme coin and its potential for future growth. As the crypto market continues its bullish journey, Bonk is one of the best meme coins to watch out for in March.

Conclusion

While these are the projections of the best meme coins with the potential to skyrocket in March, it should be noted that this is not financial advice. Due diligence on the part of investors is needed before any investment decision is made.

