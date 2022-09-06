Diya Choksey's 'Dew Organics' Planting A Tree With Every Purchase: The Teenage Brand Is Revolutionising Clean Beauty

Dew Organics conceptualised and launched by 16-year old Diya Choksey is different from other skincare brands. Dew Organics has been years in the making and is meticulously considered on every level, from ingredient sourcing, to the sustainability of the packaging.

In Diya’s own words, “I was forbidden from even lurking around my mother’s cosmetic products citing the excessive involvement of chemicals in them harmful for my skin. As much as my curiosity rose, so did an urge to do something about it and then started the research which years later manifested into Dew Organics.”

As a result of Diya's efforts, the products originating from Dew Organics are environment friendly, non-toxic, and curated especially for the sensitive teenage skin. Diya, being a young teenager herself understood first-hand the demands and needs of the teenage community and poured her heart into it.

Currently, Dew Organics is home to a thoughtfully created coco vanilla body lotion, fermented rice face wash, berry sunscreen, and beetroot lip-balm. All these products boast of having a chemical free profile.

Dew Organics is also home to stylish yet environmentally responsible clothing line made exclusively with thought and patience by using hemp. The clothing line delivers stylish products and has gained immense popularity amongst teenagers and people who want to be conscious agents of the climate.

In her own way, Diya Choksey is spearheading the clean environment campaign. Additionally, for each order made at Dew Organics, Diya plants a tree. She has also actively voiced her support and educated her social media community about Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation campaign, Save Soil.

Diya Choksey, Founder of Dew Organics says, “It was quite the explorative journey to create these products at Dew Organics. Our clinical results are really impressive, and I wouldn’t use anything else on my skin now! We take pride in another important aspect of superior sustainability credentials. That is we have adopted a ‘slow ethos’ which is not launching dozens of products and being mindful with our business. I think there is a need to simplify our routines – to boil it down to the essentials”

One can shop these nature friendly products at Dew Organics official website .