The much-anticipated Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Icon Awards 2023 took place on 18th December at The Novotel Mumbai International Airport. The event was a resounding success, bringing together prominent industry leaders and esteemed guests to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the business world.

The star-studded affair featured renowned guest Kriti Sanon, who added an extra sparkle to the glamorous evening. Additionally, the event was honoured by the presence of esteemed government official Kapil Mishra, Vice President BJP Delhi, serving as the chief guest, who lent his support and appreciation to the remarkable business endeavours showcased at the event.

The Business Icon Awards aimed to acknowledge and honour companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and growth across various sectors. A distinguished panel of judges meticulously evaluated each nominee, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. The event provided a platform for these exceptional organizations to showcase their contributions and inspire others in the business community.

The following Leaders & companies were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding achievements:

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education awarded as India’s Most Trusted Online Higher Education Company Pranav Parikh, Founder of 5D VDC awarded as Best Company for Digital Transformation Kasim Vali Akumalla, Founder of AEC BIM Solutions Private Limited awarded as Company of the Year Prateek Nath, National Sales Head Flat White Capital Private Limited awarded as Most Innovative Product in Asset-Backed Lending (Financial Services) Manisha Kumar,Regional COO of HealthCare Global Hospitals awarded as Healthcare Personality of the Year Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO of Gleneagles Global Hospitals awarded as Company of the Year Khilan Ramani, MD of Smartway Wellness Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Company of the Year Manish Gour, CEO of Pranaam Hospital awarded as Best Multispeciality Hospitals of the Year Gyan Prakash, CEO of Kalpataru Limited awarded as Industry Icon of the Year Rohit Gupta, COO and Co-Founder of College Vidya awarded as Top Online Education Advisory Platform Tara Khan, Founder of Salaam Souk India awarded as Startup of the Year Arun Mn, Founder and MD of Casagrand Builders awarded as Employer of the Year Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson of Nahar Group awarded as Brand of the Year Mukul Bansal, MD of Motiaz Group awarded as Brand of the Year Rajjath Goel, Director of MRG Group, awarded as Project of the Year Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO of Matter Motor Works Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Innovative Startup of the Year Manav Mittal, Vice-President of Go IP Global Services/ Syrotech Network awarded as Company of the Year V. Srinivasan, Executive Chairman of eMudhra awarded as Emerging IT Company of the Year Saral Verma, Co-Founder of FTA HSRP Solutions Private Limited awarded with Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award Sanjay Saxena, COO of Sany India awarded with Best Contribution to India’s Infrastructure Development Ratheesh Nair, Founder of Watch Your Health.com (I) Private Limited awarded as Health Tech Icon of the Year Aditya Bhatia,Founder and MD of Medcell Pharma Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Most Innovative Company of the Year Amit Agrawal, MD of Roton Consultancies Pvt. Ltd. awarded with Global Bean Connoisseur Award Naveen Paul,Founder and MD of NY VFX awarded as Master of Visual Effects Excellency Amit Narender Marwah, CEO of Fraikin Dayim GCC awarded as Global Indian CEO Excellence Award Saurabh Agarwal, Vice-President of Avery Dennison awarded as Business Icon of the Year Vikram Shukla, Vice-President APAC of Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited awarded as COO of the Year Muralidhar Sharma, Site Lead-Vizag of Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited awarded as Best Pharma Manufacturing Site Mohit Kaval, Senior Manager - Marketing from Konica Minolta awarded with Brand of the Year Anil Bhandari, Chief Mentor of Arcon Tech Solution Private Limited awarded as Cybersecurity company of the year Manish Sanghai, Senior Director of Thermo Fisher Scientific awarded with The Visionary Trailblazer Award: Honoring Excellence in Commercial Business Leadership Manjunath N Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of DhaSh PV Technologies Pvt. Ltd. awarded with Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Madhusudan Khoradia, CTO of StockGro awarded as CTO of the Year Manish Gadia, CEO of Mittal Brothers awarded as Best Iconic Project of the Year 23 Hussain Patel, Director of Trip Jack awarded as Online Travel Platform of the Year Akshay Jain- Founder and CEO, Rakesh Roy- Co-Founder and COO, Rajnish-Co-Founder and Director Project of Vedam Design awarded as Company of the Year-Green Innovations Sameer Pakvasa, MD of Elganze Interior awarded as Company of the Year in Best Design and Build Fit-Out Firm Colonel Rajeev Mannali, CEO of Sut Multi awarded as Brand of the Year in Healthcare Arjun Singh Gehlot, Director of Ambience Mall Pvt. awarded as Brand of the Year Udit Mittal, Founder and MD of Unison International Consulting Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Company of the Year

These Leaders & companies showcased exceptional prowess in their respective fields, demonstrating exemplary dedication, vision, and a commitment to excellence. Their contributions have not only elevated their businesses but have also made a significant impact on the overall economic landscape.

The Organizers of the event: Digitech Media Directors Mr. Adil Sarwar and Ms. Sharmin Sarwar, expressed their gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and attendees for making the event a resounding success. They stated, ”These awards celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and recognize the outstanding achievements of businesses that have made a substantial impact on our society. We are proud to honour these remarkable organizations and look forward to witnessing their continued success.”

The Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Icon Awards 2023 stands as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of the Indian business landscape. The event highlighted the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment displayed by these exceptional organizations, setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective industries.

For media inquiries or more information about the Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Icon Awards 2023, please contact:

Digitech Media

Email: events@digitechview.com