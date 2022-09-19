Digital Creator Aditya Patel Aka Adibhai To Launch His Exclusive Brand Merchandise Of 'Evu Na Hoi'. Read To Know 

The best quality of influencers is that possess a unique skill of being relatable. It has worked tremendously well not only for them but also for the brands. Through this mechanism, brand sales have witnessed an upward trend and have allowed many digital creators to launch a brand of their own. Aditya Patel aka Adibhai, one of Gujarat's leading content creators is all set to unveil his brand 'Evu Na Hoi' (ENH) soon.

The Ahmedabad-based content creator and actor has garnered humongous popularity among the youth. Thanks to his hilarious content that has tickled everyone's funny bone. Besides creating extraordinary content, Adibhai is now all set to enter the business space with 'Evu Na Hoi'. The influencer has made this phrase popular in many of his Instagram videos.

Being one of the few content creators in Gujarat to bring exclusive merchandise, 'Evu Na Hoi' is said to launch later this month or by October. Supported by Harshay Shah, the brand will have distinguished merchandise like t-shirts, shirts, lowers, caps and other fashion accessories. From an early age, Aditya wanted to own a brand of his own.

While growing up, he discovered his personality and worked towards bringing the brand to life that resonates with his lifestyle. When asked about the process, Adibhai said, "The process to strategize and execute the plan of launching the brand took more than a year. I am glad that creators and artists from different walks of life extended their support to me. Currently, we are working on the website which will be launched in a month."

Moreover, Patel is hopeful that ENH will make its place in the fashion space. "We are sure that the brand will get a great response from the buyers. It is only then we shall introduce different merchandise of ENH", he added. As Aditya dives deep into the business space, we are sure that the merchandise of ENH will be a hit among the youth. On the professional side, Adibhai recently featured in a music video titled 'Meri Maa Kaha Hai' which got a thumbs up from the audience.