Dhiraj Singh: The Entrepreneur Who Redefines Gravure Printing

Home to one of the fastest-growing economies, India has always been the haven of business owners for whom charity is second nature. Dhiraj Singh, a self-made businessman from Bihar, India, is the latest addition to the noble line. Founder and CEO of Primetech Gravures India Pvt. Ltd., Dhiraj Singh, has been leaving his signature in fields like philanthropy, podcasting, blogging, consulting, etc., for a while.

Dhiraj has to his credit two more companies named Viable Automation, Noida-India, and LUNO IT Infrastructure, Dubai. He serves the position of CEO at both companies. After finishing a Master’s in Computer Application and working for three years at a reputed company, he pursued his business dreams.

Primetech Gravures India Pvt. Ltd. is Dhiraj's recent and dearest establishment. Within a short operation span, the corporation garnered numerous recognitions and awards in the gravure printing category. Renowned as a one-stop solution for gravure printing needs, Primetech Gravures features a sustainable and high-quality work environment. The products are noted for the premium quality and longevity they exhibit.

The main product from Primetech Gravures is the customized gravure cylinders, which are engraved cylinders used in labeling and packing various products. The two varieties of gravure cylinders- hybrid technology and electro-mechanical are available at the best quality in Primetech.

The firm also features the production of highly durable embossing cylinders. Customizable reproduction services and services regarding color management systems are also available at the company.

The team at Primetech provides innumerable customization options for the customers in patterns, colors, and extra details required to create their exclusive cylinder and is supplied with assistance if and when needed.

The advanced production facilities, automated machinery, solid packaging system, robust networking system, etc., at Primetech, enable the customer to have the best of the best products. And the advanced logistics network across various continents like Europe and South America allows customers to have their orders shipped wherever they need.

In addition to the high-quality manufacturing and healthy work environment, a couple of other aspects make Primetech one of the best businesses in India today. The first and foremost thing is the economic aspect. The products are not just made for immense profit. The founder Mr. Dhiraj Singh and his team at Primetech are very particular about keeping the product price reasonable and affordable. Unlike its counterparts, the company offers its cylinders on an economical and low-cost budget without compromising quality.

The second highlight of Primetech is the sustainability goals they work hard to pursue. The team is highly aware of a factory’s possible environmental impacts and is exceptionally committed to healing the distress caused. The company premises' wastewater treatment plants, factory waste recycling systems, etc., stand proof of their pledge to the environment.

The numerous philanthropic activities that Mr. Dhiraj Singh and his team take part in, like guiding rural business enthusiasts, providing sources of income for underprivileged families, aiding marriages in low-income families, etc., literally brings their lives to a full circle. The very idea of giving back to the community that gave them everything is inspiring and heartening.

The various ethical principles, healthy work environment, cost-effective solutions, and responsible treatment of the environment in an industry with heavy machinery are nothing short of ground-breaking and inspiring. And in every sense of the word, the team at Primetech is simply redefining gravure printing.