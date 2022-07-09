Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Delightfully Presenting Rohini Munjal In This New Bollywood Song 'Teri Baatein'

Rohini Munjal
Updated: 09 Jul 2022 1:57 pm

The stunning Rohini Munjal is a lead in the new song "Teri Baatein" which gives the audience a glimpse of the love interest Rohini has for her beloved. A poster was revealed displaying the release date of the song.

A professional Indian Film Actor, Rohini preferably works in the Marathi Film Industry. Getting her education from her hometown, Rohini has influenced the Tamil and Telugu Film Industries as well.

Rohini debuted her acting career in 2014, with the movie "Vellakkuppayam". She currently resides in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with her family. She has a huge fan following and gets admired from colleagues too. Dance and Music come under her hobbies which she loves to do in her free time. The elegant Rohini Munjal will be spotted in many upcoming movies.

We wish her the best for her future and would love to see her rising in the industry
 

