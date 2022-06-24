Deepika Vedpathak from Prasika - The Most Underrated Influencer

Prasad and Deepika Vedpathak - the ‘Prasika’ duo have gone viral many times over the years with their wide variety of content platter. First appearing together on the internet in 2014 on their YouTube channel Ur IndianConsumer , the couple has now branched out to various digital properties on other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

But had it not been for one person, the internet would have never gotten moments like ‘Lunch with Prasika’ or relatable Marathi skits along with tidbits of their adorable chemistry.Prasika the very successful experiment from the Vedpathak house is the brainchild of this creative genius who is none other than Deepika Vedpathak . Over the years we have noticed that she is one of the most versatile and hard working creative professional in the digital space. She is also the one who came up with the idea and the now iconic name ‘Prasika’ ; “It was her who had come up with this idea of filming ourselves and our daily lives on TikTok like a vertical vlog. She wanted to share our love with the world and celebrate it.I have always trusted her judgments so I followed along and I think it was the best decision we have ever made.Instead of single mindedly focusing on YouTube, she helped me see out of the box and expanded our horizons . She has been a blessing to not just me but our entire business in so many ways but at the same time her efforts don’t get enough limelight.Nothing would have been possible without her. She is the backbone of our business and a gem to this industry.”, says Prasad Vedpathak.

The couple had just tied their knot when they started UICVlogs and were one of the first in the country to vlog themselves. Despite the uncharted nature of the territory, the Vedpathaks moved ahead fearlessly - especially Deepika who had to deal with trolls and misogyny that came towards a woman on the internet. She says, “I think when we started vlogging, things were very new for our Indian audiences. To see a woman vlogging and getting a sneak peek into her life was of course a new thing for our society. New things don’t always get accepted all at once yet we paved our way through and created a category that thrives today.I knew we were doing nothing wrong but ‘judgemental janta’ never spared us.We were just way ahead of our time and i'm so proud of my husband for being brave enough to do such an experiment. My husband was getting accused of using me as content, especially in the thumbnails of our videos but less so did the audience know that I was the content writer. Our society can really underestimate a woman and I played along. I used my cute, innocent demeanor for engagement. During this journey there were many who never judged us for our content or personal opinions and unconditionally accepted us like a family. We gathered all those beautiful people along the way,we call them our ‘UICFamily’ which is our biggest treasure”.

Her understanding of the social media content creation business and audience psychology is simply admirable.Deepika was helming a prestigious career as an MCA [ Masters of computer application] professional with a high status job at the Mantralaya in the Digital India team but traded it for a new chapter as a content creator and started her Entrepreneurial journey. Acting as a one woman army, Deepika single-handedly managed Ur IndianConsumer & UICVlogs for a very long time. She is still the point of contact with most of their affiliates and big brands like Upstox,Philips etc. Deepika has been the person behind some of the massive brand deals done by Ur IndianConsumer and UICVlogs . So apart from being a bubbly,cute face on screen she is also a stern business lady behind the screen.

This entrepreneurial and perfection seeking side of Deepika is mostly never seen by her audiences. While we scroll away looking at reels, videos and other posts on social media, content creators work very hard behind the scenes to deliver quality content to us viewers. Production, writing, accounting, managing, camera work, editing and countless other fine details come together to form all the media we enjoy - and Deepika Vedpathak is adept in all these aspects.She has not just handled operations, content research teams, co-ordinated with business agents, worked as a camera person, a model, basically has been multitasking for years to see that all things are getting completed efficiently and timely but also managed her household duties immaculately.Since the past few years we have also seen Deepika act in their various viral videos. Not just the business side of the game but she has surprisingly mastered the skill of acting as well ; ‘’ We both took acting classes during the lockdown. I was a better student when we were learning but when the camera rolls something gets inside of her and she just out performs me. Especially her Gulabi Baiko character scares me as then I have to match the energy so that I dont look like a noob’’ said Prasad. Not just that but she is also a professional Cake Designer and an amazing cook.

Recently a ‘Soul Talk’ video with Deepika went up on the UICVlogs YouTube channel that explores the previously overshadowed side of hers - the audience reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, seeing their favorite content creator open up like this is like seeing the moon rise fully. Deepika says, “I have no problem being seen as a cheerful cheerleader wife, because I am one. I love to see my husband succeed and my team win. We are creating history, we will surely leave a legacy and I'm just honored to be an integral part of it”.

UIC and the Vedpathaks have always been pioneers of content creation - first of vlogging and now with Prasika they are creating history again. They have definitely set a new legacy in the digital content creation space that many young minds are sure to follow.