Deepak Chauhan Of 'RealHit,' An Engineer Turned Youtuber, Is The Definition Of A Ticking Time Bomb

Deepak Chauhan is a truly funny, great actor and charming individual, and his YouTube channel RealHit has quickly become one of the most popular. We had the opportunity to learn about his journey and were astounded to discover that even a BTech Engineer has the intelligence and talent to entertain an audience like no other.

He has a BTech in computer science and is one of the most well-known YouTubers of his generation. He comes from a well-educated family in Noida.

He received his elementary and secondary education at the prestigious Cambridge School Noida, and pursued btech in computer science from amity university Noida

During his second year of college, he discovered a passion for acting. He used to take part in a variety of cultural events, which inspired him to pursue a career as an actor. He never considered acting as a career while studying computer science. It is, after all, fate!

Deepak eventually became acquainted with social media and YouTube. Since then, there has been no turning back. He became well-known for his dry sense of humor.

Deepak was a standout athlete in college and enjoyed football. Who would have thought that an engineer's mind could entertain the entire world?

Shubham and Piyush, two of Deepak's friends, also decided to start a YouTube channel. He enjoyed video blogging. Because it was a trending topic at the time, the Vlogs received a lot of views and likes. "Deepak Shubham Piyush Vlogs" has 3.5 lakh subscribers due to the excellent and unique content of their Vlogs.

His YouTube channel, Deepak Chauhan, has around 75,000 subscribers.

Deepak enjoys making YouTube videos. He is more active in his interest. His other channel “RealHit” has over 36 lakhs subscribers and over 600 million channel views

Deepak has worked hard and diligently to establish himself as a well-known YouTuber. He is a true self-made YouTuber, and his success graph is rising with each passing day.