Dayim Group is a distinguished investment conglomerate headquartered in Saudi Arabia, renowned for its role in incubating major international corporations within the GCC region. Among its various businesses, Dayim stands out as a leader in the rental industry, operating one of the largest rental businesses in the GCC. Its extensive rental portfolio spans equipment rental, truck rental, events rental, and other significant offerings.
Amit Marwah has got an experience of 20+ years in Private Equity, Investment Banking, strategy consulting, M&A equity and debt capital markets, and ground-up business-building experience in the Middle East regions and India. During his 12-year tenure as the Chief Investment Officer at Dayim Group, he was instrumental in steering the initiation of six distinctive new enterprises, most of which have evolved into present market leaders. Presently he has been working as the CEO at Fraikin Dayim GCC, which is the only specialist Full-Service Truck Rental and leasing company in Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC markets. Under his leadership, the company provides trucks on a long-term operational lease basis, accompanied by a comprehensive set of services. These include fleet acquisition and management, full-service maintenance, regulatory compliance, risk management, fuel management, telematics technology, and data analytics reporting on leased trucks.
Fraikin Dayim’s client base is huge, dealing with top-tier businesses in the industry. These include Food and Beverage sectors, logistics enterprises, e-commerce giants, and more. Being the trailblazers and setting new industry standards, Fraikin Dayim stands out from the competition in the leasing sector by ingeniously incorporating data analytics and the Smart Truck solution. With innovation and constantly transforming its business model, Fraikin Dayim has been able to mark its name in the market. It aims to achieve substantial organic growth and attain an unmatched market position. For this, Fraikin Dayim has set its strategies accordingly so that it ultimately aligns with its desired goals. These include integrating cutting-edge technologies into their business models, regional expansion, vertical integration, etc.
Asking about the new trends, Amit said, “Firstly, the service industry provides a constant opportunity for improvement, allowing us to enhance the quality of services we offer to our clients continually. Secondly, the industry’s nature allows for the reinvention of service offerings, ensuring we stay ahead of evolving needs and market trends. Lastly, the integration of data and technology in an otherwise conventional sector adds an exciting dimension, fostering innovation and efficiency in our operations.”
Amit’s idea of leadership encompasses not only getting the work done from his employees but also engaging them in discussions and fostering an environment that allows them to function at their fullest. He is consistently immersed in reading about leadership and inculcating the good qualities of a leader for the welfare of his team and organization. Amit is also proud of the collective journey that his team has made which, in turn, has brought a huge positive impact on the truck rental industry. This is all because of the shared vision for success that he and his team hold and the dedication they do their work with.
Talking about future endeavors, Amit wants to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) into their fleet. This will be their step towards sustainability. Alongside, he also wishes to grow and expand his services into new sectors such as events, health, safety, ambulance, etc. In conclusion, Amit left with a very powerful message for us. He said, “My best advice to readers is to view challenges not as roadblocks but as opportunities for triumphant feats.” Such is the kind of motivation that one needs to triumph in life. We had a very thought-provoking conversation with Amit Marwah, and we hope this interaction helps our readers strive for success and work for the best in their lives.