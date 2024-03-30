Amit’s idea of leadership encompasses not only getting the work done from his employees but also engaging them in discussions and fostering an environment that allows them to function at their fullest. He is consistently immersed in reading about leadership and inculcating the good qualities of a leader for the welfare of his team and organization. Amit is also proud of the collective journey that his team has made which, in turn, has brought a huge positive impact on the truck rental industry. This is all because of the shared vision for success that he and his team hold and the dedication they do their work with.