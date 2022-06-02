Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., One Of The Leading Ad Agency Of Odisha Bags The Bilingual TV Commercial Project For NECC For The Consecutive Year

Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has yet again roped in for the TV spot production of NECC for the consecutive year. This time it is for a bilingual TV commercial which is produced in Bengali & Odia. The prime objective for this campaign is to promote egg consumption in the states of West Bengal & Odisha.



“Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Ande” has been a familiar tagline for every Indian household since its inception. The campaign just adds onto the legacy. Many celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, etc. have been a part of the previous campaigns. The Odia commercial features Leading Ollywood Female Actress Sheetal Patra whereas as from West Bengal market commercials feature two prominent actors from the state i.e. Dulal Lahiri & Trina Saha,



Dayanidhi Dahima, Founder & Managing Director, Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. says, “Last year we produced something for the very first time in Odisha ad making history; so this time we had to upgrade ourselves. It was an exhilarating experience working with the artists of the two states.”



Speaking about the journey of the agency, Kabir Sethmajhi, Co-Founder & Executive Producer says, “Since the day we hit the start button, our focus has been to keep ourselves ahead of time and meet the client’s expectations thoroughly. The journey hasn’t been easy but rough seas make good sailors; and here we are!”



Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading ad agency & production houses of Odisha. The agency has produced three Hindi short films named Nawab, Antarvasna & Sita. All of them bagged nominations in the Filmfare Short Film Awards. Antarvasna & Sita got the glory of being selected in the Cannes Short Film Corner 2021 (Court Metrage). The agency has produced 200+ ad films in their career span and is in no mood to rest.



Sibasis Nayak, Director of Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are planning to come up with some intriguing projects in the future. We hope we will live up to the expectations of the audience.”



Along with ruling the ad industry in Odisha, it has also made a mark in the event & celebrity management sector by managing many Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Raveen Tandon, Dino Morea, Aftab Shivdasani, Tisca Chopra, etc. and many more. DEPL also holds the honour of being an empanelled agency with the Odisha Tourism & I&PR Dept., Govt. of Odisha.



