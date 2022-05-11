Day Trading Guide: 5 Intraday Stock Tips for Selecting a Stock

Intraday trading seems to have become a trendy option for new traders who would like to make quick profits without waiting for an extended period. Intraday trading may be a successful endeavour if done correctly.

Nevertheless, intraday trading tips and approaches are fundamentally distinct from long-term investment. Intraday trading necessitates substantial market knowledge, and because deals are executed within hours, the error margin is tiny. As a result, stock-picking must be precise.

These are some intraday trading tips that can be useful in the arsenal of an intraday investor.

How To Choose Intraday Stocks?

Choosing intraday stocks is not that hard. You need to follow a few intraday trading tips for stock selection and support and resistance level placement. Then it would help if you used some strategies that will allow you to take advantage of your good picks.

Consider Liquid Assets

Stock Liquid is the most critical worry for intraday traders. Liquidity is defined as the ability to trade some asset without affecting the asset's price.

In the stock market, liquidity refers to the ability of investors to buy and sell securities quickly. It is essential for investors who plan to trade stocks in short-term time frames.

Because the stock must be purchased and sold in a single day, liquid stock investing is critical. High liquidity ensures that the stock may be purchased or sold anytime required - this aids in capturing any possible gains that may emerge from massive price activities in a single day.

You should seek equities that may be purchased and traded in vast amounts without impacting the price.

Volatile Stocks are a no-go

In today's fast-paced markets, volatile stocks can offer higher profit potential. However, intraday trading can be risky and should be done only when you have a good understanding of the specific stock or sector.

You should always set stop losses to help mitigate risk in your intraday trading strategy. If the stock price reaches your set stop-loss price, the position will be exited immediately. This action helps prevent significant losses from a sudden move in the wrong direction.

Correlated Stocks

Investing in companies closely connected to an index or sector is among the most basic intraday trading methods. The success of the broad index or sector provides a clear picture of the changing market, making it relatively straightforward to generate high returns on investment.

The NSE website allows users to monitor the profitability of a given sector and choose a stock with a definite upward or negative trend. Because the stock price movement is tied to the index or sector, it is simple to trade.

Choose Transparency

It is usually good to invest in stocks of firms that provide the marketplace with adequate information about their company activities. When you consider all relevant facts, making a choice becomes simple. If critical information is concealed, you may adopt the wrong stance, resulting in losses.

Only organisations with a straightforward business procedure should be picked for intraday trading. Another element to consider when selecting intraday stocks is stable management.

News-Sensitive Stocks

Choosing stocks that are responsive to news is a common intraday stock selecting approach. These stocks usually react to any good or bad news in the news. Taking positions becomes more manageable if you understand the movements caused by the media.

Nevertheless, you should be cautious when trading equities that are too sensitive to events. These stocks might sometimes change the direction of the news. Even though the news is favourable, the share value may plummet.

