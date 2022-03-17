Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business Spotlight

DaxStreet Launches Monthly Car Magazine

DaxStreet serves as the automobile news subset for the pop culture and entertainment media network, OtakuKart. The parent company's CEO and owner of DaxStreet, Sohel Moldharia, recently talked about the website's new move. 

DaxStreet Launches Monthly Car Magazine
DaxStreet Monthly Car Magazine

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 10:49 am

DaxStreet, the fastest growing automobile news website in India, has now made its highly anticipated foray into the magazine publication space. The venture is one in a series of recent moves by the company to expand its reach and hit different domains of the media space. DaxStreet serves as the automobile news subset for the pop culture and entertainment media network, OtakuKart. The parent company's CEO and owner of DaxStreet, Sohel Moldharia, recently talked about the website's new move. 

"It was an obvious and necessary move for us to venture into the magazine market and tap into the potential that it proffers. India has a massive audience for the automobile news niche, with enthusiasts and fresh, curious readers. A magazine serves as one of the most appealing and effective ways for a news media network to reach out to its audience. With the rapid growth we've registered so far, we've been able to build a community of loyal and returning readers. With an audience like that, retention and sustained readership become a big part of any media house's expansion strategy," said Moldharia.

He also went on to add, "With a monthly magazine launch, we're aiming to cater to the new as well as the loyal readers we've already managed to attract. A monthly magazine publishing, on both digital as well as the offline medium, will serve as a crucial part of our effort to reach and retain our audience. The magazine has been deliberately designed and curated by our talented staff of authors, designers, and graphic teams."

Related stories

Agatsa: A Medtech Startup That Is Made In India But Made For World

In a competitive space such as the automobile news sector, a magazine faces the challenge of attracting and offering the readers uniqueness in terms of content. According to Moldharia, that's exactly the prominent aim with which DaxStreet's monthly magazine has been designed and curated. With expert editorials to highly illustrative analyses, the magazine has been compartmentalized into different sections to meet the diverse needs and choices of the readers.

Sohel Moldharia also shared his excitement for the new domains within the automotive media world that the magazine will tackle. So far, DaxStreet has been publishing content with a significant focus on cars. With the monthly magazine and other ventures, DaxStreet is aiming to expand its target sector to more automobiles and industries in an all-encompassing media coverage.
 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight DaxStreet Magazine Monthly Magazine Website Digital Magazine Offline Magazine Sohel Moldharia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali