DaxStreet Launches Monthly Car Magazine

DaxStreet, the fastest growing automobile news website in India, has now made its highly anticipated foray into the magazine publication space. The venture is one in a series of recent moves by the company to expand its reach and hit different domains of the media space. DaxStreet serves as the automobile news subset for the pop culture and entertainment media network, OtakuKart. The parent company's CEO and owner of DaxStreet, Sohel Moldharia, recently talked about the website's new move.

"It was an obvious and necessary move for us to venture into the magazine market and tap into the potential that it proffers. India has a massive audience for the automobile news niche, with enthusiasts and fresh, curious readers. A magazine serves as one of the most appealing and effective ways for a news media network to reach out to its audience. With the rapid growth we've registered so far, we've been able to build a community of loyal and returning readers. With an audience like that, retention and sustained readership become a big part of any media house's expansion strategy," said Moldharia.

He also went on to add, "With a monthly magazine launch, we're aiming to cater to the new as well as the loyal readers we've already managed to attract. A monthly magazine publishing, on both digital as well as the offline medium, will serve as a crucial part of our effort to reach and retain our audience. The magazine has been deliberately designed and curated by our talented staff of authors, designers, and graphic teams."

In a competitive space such as the automobile news sector, a magazine faces the challenge of attracting and offering the readers uniqueness in terms of content. According to Moldharia, that's exactly the prominent aim with which DaxStreet's monthly magazine has been designed and curated. With expert editorials to highly illustrative analyses, the magazine has been compartmentalized into different sections to meet the diverse needs and choices of the readers.

Sohel Moldharia also shared his excitement for the new domains within the automotive media world that the magazine will tackle. So far, DaxStreet has been publishing content with a significant focus on cars. With the monthly magazine and other ventures, DaxStreet is aiming to expand its target sector to more automobiles and industries in an all-encompassing media coverage.

