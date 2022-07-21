Dark Age Defense Reviews: Shocking Report Reveals Must Read Before Buying Survival Book

Dark Age Defense is a brief tutorial that teaches people how to generate and maintain power in an emergency.

The Infinity Coil technology may probably not be available for use to the general public until the next decade, which is remarkable. People may, however, use this technology to help themselves and their families in emergency situations.

People may argue that they have generators or solar panels. Generators designed for backup power will not last long because they consume massive amounts of fuel and can only run for a short period of time. Solar panels, on the other hand, frequently fail during natural disasters.

However, using this method, people can create an infinite coil on their own, which is said to last forever and can power the entire house.

How does the Dark Age Defense Program function?

Dark Age Defense is focused on building an "infinity coil" that can power an entire house. The author, however, claims that the system provides more than just power. In addition, the system is intended to educate users on what to do in the event of a power outage. Users should contact emergency services if there is an outage.

This guide will teach one how to create a force field around the house by making use of simple technology to protect one's family. Users will also learn how to use this Dark Age Defense technique to power a vehicle that is considered "dead."

What Does It Teach?

Dark Age Defense's primary goal is to teach people how to build their own infinity coils to provide power to their homes and all appliances. This infinity coil has the ability to provide power indefinitely.

According to the guide, the first step after a power outage must be taken within the first 30 seconds.

It will also show users how to build a force field around their homes. This is to help them keep their families safe.

Furthermore, the technology used is completely legal and long-lasting. It is the most efficient way of powering one's home and electrical equipment.

This technology is so advanced that it can even be used to jump-start dead cars.

Dark Age Defense will teach users how to build the ideal infinite coil for their homes as well as how to use it effectively.

Infinity coils collect solar energy and use it to power homes. The history of this technology dates back to the 1920s.

One of the simplest is the suggested "pencil trick." It will guide users through the darkest of times as a beacon of light.

What is contained within?

With Dark Age Defense's assistance, creating an infinite coil is simple. The main goal of Dark Age Defense is to teach people how to make an "infinity coil."

This manual's information could easily power an entire house. Dark Age Defense training goes much further.

Individuals will also discover the following information within the system:

They should call 911 immediately if there is a power outage.

Simple technology can be used to create a force field to protect one's home and family.

When using this basic method, the efficiency of the Infinity Coil is increased by 261 percent. Even dead cars can be powered by it.

The most important aspect of powering a house is ensuring that there is never a power outage.

Instructions for selecting the appropriate Infinity Coil size based on the size of the house and the amount of energy needed.

It takes no more time or money to build seven Infinity Coils at the same time.

Extracting electricity from the atmosphere using the Infinity Coil's "cheat code." This cheat code, according to the source, dates back to 1921 and was under patent examination at the time.

There is a mention of the Infinity Coil in the Bible.

The step-by-step approach to Dark Age Defense includes the most important concepts and recommendations.

The author provides a comprehensive "compass" to help you and your family navigate even the most difficult times.

Advantages

There are numerous things that can assist one in gaining a wide range of benefits. For example, help with getting power to one's house.

Instructions are included for building a Force Field to surround one's house. People can keep their property safe by following these instructions.

There are a few things they can do to stay safe and comfortable if the power goes out. To begin, try to remain calm and avoid panicking. Light a candle or turn on a flashlight if it is dark. If people have a generator, make sure to follow the operating instructions. If they have any food that needs to be refrigerated, eat it right away or place it in an ice-filled cooler. If they have any medical requirements, make a plan for staying safe and comfortable.

By reading the information on this page, they will also learn how to make seven Endless coils in a short amount of time using the Pencil Squared method.

People must be aware of the infinity coil generator in order to keep power in their homes. This generator is critical in supplying power to one's home; without it, one's home will be unable to function.

Dark Age Defense Price

This handbook can be purchased from their official website . It is currently available for $67, which is less than the usual price.

However, the cost may rise in the future. In addition, the author offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to buyers. Buyers who do not find this guide useful may contact customer service within 60 days of purchase to receive a full refund.

Bonuses

With this purchase, they will receive the following additional bonuses.

Produce Oasis

Produce Oasis will teach users to grow their own food. Paul claims that nutrient-dense vegetables do not require acres of farmland.

Produce Oasis contains the following information:

Food production can be accelerated in a short period of time by using the Sock Fertilizer approach. A sock, soil, and ice are all that is required to produce food.

Learn how to create the "3 Vampire Super Nutrients," whose efficacy will be septupled. Consume them to build a slim, energized body.

The number one candy-like food with incredible benefits for bone growth, cardiovascular health, and the immune system.

Three climate-friendly foods that grow like weeds all year and don't need to be refrigerated.

On-Demand Water

All living things require water to survive. This article discusses the best strategies for ensuring that people have enough water to survive a crisis. This supplementary tutorial teaches people everything they need to know about safely producing, purifying, and storing drinkable water.

Buyers discover:

The three most common mistakes people make when looking for water during a power outage.

It teaches about the 16-second test that will help determine the water quality during a shutdown.

enhance the mineral content of water for improved flavor and health benefits.

Learning to make a Water Force Filter using a roll of toilet paper. The water will be contaminant free after this treatment.

Bulletproof Bug Out

To survive a catastrophic end-of-the-world scenario, a well-planned evacuation strategy is required. Staying at home during a disaster may no longer be an option. In light of this, the handbook is designed to assist people in better preparing for future disasters.

Inside, buyers will find the following information:

Making a special survival kit will allow people to survive violent riots or natural disasters for at least 3 days.

The five kindergarten-level questions will assist one in assembling the best possible survival gear before packing an emergency kit.

Use Geronimo Geo Tracking to locate a victim and navigate difficult terrain.

Off Grid Escape

Paul discloses seven safe places in case of blackout days. In a disaster, these open, grid-reliable safe dwellings allow people to live like kings alongside their families. Paul will show how to get there without using force.

Refund Policy

Every purchase made on this website comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Buyers may return Dark Age Defense for a full refund within 60 days of purchase, no questions asked.

One can also join the B.O.S.S. Community, a group of patriots who believe in the same things as the author.

In the event of a major disaster, the private community will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide people with everything they need to survive.

Conclusion: Dark Age Defense

The Dark Age Defense System is a fantastic survival guide for keeping the lights on in perilous situations. Those looking for a foolproof method to defend their family in a crisis will benefit the most from reading this book.

Thanks to the D.I.Y. Infinity Coil, people will never again run out of power. Dark Age Defense's information is sourced from actual experts and could mean the difference between life and death in an emergency.

Everyone understands that when a natural disaster strikes, it will have a devastating effect on those affected. This program will help people prepare themselves and their families for the best possible outcome. Using the program's procedures should not be too difficult, especially if one wants to keep improving.